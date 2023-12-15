Budget Law, the meeting in the Chamber of Deputies between Affaritaliani.it, the Aepi Confederation and political representatives

Between European needs and stakes, between electoral promises to keep and government balances to keep in mind, that Budget Law was it prepared by the executive? On December 15th, from 2pm to 6pm, Affaritaliani.it together with Aepi Confederation, meets and meets with the exponents of the main majority and opposition parties to “make the cut for the maneuver”. The location is of absolute prestige, the Matteotti Room of the Chamber of Deputies.

In strict alphabetical order, the Forza Italia group leader in the Chamber will take turns on stage Paolo Barelli; the deputy group leader of the Democratic Party in Montecitorio Simona Bonafè; the senator of Action Carlo Calenda; the senator of the League Massimo Garavaglia, president of the Finance and Treasury Commission at Palazzo Madama; the group leader in the Senate of Forza Italia Maurizio Gasparri; the honorable Marco Osnato of Fratelli d'Italia, president of the Finance Commission of the Chamber; the senator Stefano Patuanelli, group leader of the 5 Star Movement in the Senate; the honorable Fabio Brings, deputy elected in the Foreign Constituency. TO Mino Dinoi, president of the Aepi Confederation, the task of concluding. He will moderate the event Marco Scottico-director of Affaritaliani.it.

