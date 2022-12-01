EU, the Italian maneuver in the sights: various critical issues have emerged

There financial maneuver she arrived at Parliament and has yet to be made official, but from Brussels signals are already arriving that are not too favorable in the direction of the new government to guide Melons. The EU Commission did not like it at all – we read in the Corriere della Sera – that the Budget law, with the threshold at 60 euros for card payments and limit increase by cash to 5,000, undo two of the four measures anti evasion which had been a necessary target for the disbursement of the tranche from 29 billion last summer. From Rome the government said it was willing to change the rules on digital payments, if Brussels asks for it. But objectives measurable in the billions in the fight against tax evasion have been part of the pact on Pnrr and in the EU Commission today it is thought that Meloni’s budget law contains several signals in wrong direction.

Nor is it convincing – continues the Corriere – that the government you complain that you have inherited delays irretrievable before he has even set to work or pointed what does he want to change of the Pnrr and how: sounds a Brussels as a prior search of justifications. One result for now will be that the Commission will define the Italian budget law “only partially online“, unique case among high-debt countries together with the Belgium. Little changes in practice, because the Stability Pact is suspended. But it’s the signal that the credit accumulated from Melons in Brussels it is not unconditional.

