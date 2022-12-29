Maneuver: Senate green light with 107 yes, it’s law

The Senate approved the overall text of the Budget law with 107 yeses. There were 69 votes against. There were one abstentions. The Maneuver is law.

Maneuver: Giorgetti, mission accomplished, accounts ok and future

“I am satisfied with this first economic manoeuvre. I consider it mission accomplished. Written in record time and in a non-positive exceptional context, the budget we have presented respects the commitments made with the voters and has first gained the trust of the markets and the European institutions and now even more importantly, that of Parliament. Prudence, consistency and responsibility build trust. Carry on like this”. So the economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on the economic maneuver definitively approved in the Senate. “I thank all the people who have supported me – he continues – in this short and intense journey: I believe that the effects of this maneuver will be seen over time. It is a courageous text with an eye to the future and to the construction of a new social structure that favors and protects children and the new generations without neglecting the stability of public finances”.

Maneuver: energy, Rdc and tax authorities, here are all the measures

BASIC INCOME – If you also refuse the first job offer, you lose your right. Suppressed the word ‘congruous’ from the text. A ‘congruous’ offer was understood as one that assessed “the coherence between the job offer and the experience and skills acquired; the distance of the workplace from the home (within 80 kilometres) and transfer times by means of public transport (reachable in 100 minutes )”. But on this measure there is a clash of normative interpretations. Pd deputy Maria Cecilia Guerra points out that the Lupi amendment “deletes the word congruous where it was superfluous” because the provision refers to the text of the Jobs Act, where instead congruity is mentioned. Maurizio Lupi of Noi Moderati, first signatory of the proposed modification, replies that “there was no technical problem but an overall reformulation by the government of an amendment that we had presented. The government wanted to make a more moderate passage”. As for young people between 18 and 29 who have not completed school, to receive it they are required to enroll in training courses or in any case functional to the fulfillment of compulsory schooling. The fee envisaged for the accommodation, in the case of rented accommodation, will be paid directly to the landlord.

FOOD INCOME – For the support of the most socially fragile people, the provision of foodstuffs derived from unsold large-scale retail trade (supermarkets, hypermarkets, etc.) is planned on an experimental basis. For the measure, 1.5 million euros are allocated for 2023 and 2 for 2024.

TAX – Ok to the installment of tax debts of sports federations and clubs. Debts can be paid in sixty installments, three of which to be paid by the end of the year and the others starting from January 2023 with a 3% increase to be paid at the same time as the first installment. In the event of payment by installments of the sums due following the definition of the special provision for tax violations, the interest rate “in the amount of 2% per annum” is applied instead of the legal interest rate. The management of IT systems for collection services will pass to Sogei Spa by the end of 2023.

POS – The rule that eliminated the fines for merchants who refused to use the Pos under 60 euros was canceled. The paragraph of the article relating to the increase of the cash threshold from one thousand to five thousand euros remains in force. A table is also set up between banks and companies to cut the costs of using the POS in transactions of up to 30 euros for merchants with a turnover of up to 400 thousand euros. If an agreement is not reached, an extraordinary contribution will be paid by the banks equal to 50% of the profits deriving from commissions and transactions up to 30 euros.

PENSIONS – The revaluation for checks between 4 and 5 times the minimum (about 2,000-2,500 euros) rises to 85%, the indexation goes to 53% for pensions between 5 and 6 times the minimum; 47% between 6 and 8 times the minimum, 37% between 8 and 10 times the minimum and 32% in checks over 10 times the minimum (over €5,000). The basic text provides for a year of quota 103, with 62 years of age and 41 of payments, pending the overall reform of the pension system. And then the female option for early retirement for those aged 60 (or 58 if with 2 children) on condition that they are cargivers or disabled. Scholarships paid to university students with disabilities are not included in the income calculation for the purposes of pension entitlement. 5% rate on old-age, invalidity or survivors’ pensions paid to cross-border commuters by bodies or institutions in the Principality of Monaco.

CULTURE – The 18 App is replaced by two tools, a youth culture card and one linked to academic merit. For eighteen year olds there are two new cards, which can be combined, which assign 500 euros for cultural consumption, one for those who have a family ISEE of up to 35 thousand euros and one for students who graduate with honors from high school. The measure is financed up to a maximum of 190 million euros per year. The single fund for entertainment changes its name and becomes a single fund for live entertainment. Established a fund at the Ministry of Culture with an endowment of 100 million in 2023, 34 in 2024, 32 in 2025 and 40 million starting from 2026.

EXTRA PROFITS – The extraordinary contribution only applies to companies that generate at least 75% of their revenues from activities in the sectors of production and resale of energy, gas and oil products.

FINES – The automatic removal of files under 1,000 euros will not apply to fines and local taxes. Apart from the interest, which will in any case be cancelled, local authorities will decide whether or not to proceed with the cancellation of the tax due. The rule provides that the automatic cancellation of bills up to 1,000 euros “is limited to the sums due as interest for late registration, penalties and default interest” and “not for the capital and the sums accrued as reimbursement of the expenses for the executive procedures and notification of the payment notice, which will remain entirely due”.

HEALTH – The resources of the National Health Fund which are reserved and distributed among the virtuous Regions, increase by approximately 200 million euros. The ‘reward mechanism’ is strengthened: the share of the Fund destined for the Regions that achieve financial and service quality objectives increases by 0.40%. Stabilized the psychologist bonus up to 1,500 euros. 5 million are allocated for 2023 and 8 million starting from 2024. The benefit recognized to mesothelioma patients (caused by contact with asbestos) due to family or environmental exposure has been increased to 15 thousand euros and the additional benefit paid for recipients is increased by 17%. absesto-related pathology. The terms for the stabilization of healthcare personnel hired during the Covid emergency are extended to the end of 2024. Green light to 600 thousand euros for the three-year period 2023-2025 to guarantee cancer patients suffering from cholangiocarcinoma, access to Ngs tests for evaluation simultaneous of the different molecular alterations. 600 thousand euros arrive in three years, from 2023 to 2025, in support of the National Body for the protection and assistance of the deaf. 250,000 euros are allocated for 2023 and 500,000 euros for 2024 and 2025 in favor of the scientific hospitalization and treatment institutes of the Ministry of Health’s oncological network engaged in the development of new anticancer technologies. year from 2023 to 2026 in favor of the IRCCS of the cardiovascular network. To activate further scholarships in favor of general practitioners who participate in specialist training courses, from 2023 the specific funds linked to the National Health Fund have increased by 5 million euros per year. In favor of the National Confederation of Mercies of Italy, 500 thousand euros are allocated for each of the years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

HOME, MORTGAGES AND SUPERBONUS – The mortgage can be renegotiated, going from a variable to a fixed rate. The measure is aimed at those who have an ISEE of up to 35 thousand euros and must renegotiate a loan that does not exceed 200 thousand euros. Tax deduction equal to 50% of VAT for the purchase, made by 31 December 2023, of energy class A or B homes. The deadline for communication of the sworn Cila to request the 110% superbonus is extended to 31 December . The shareholders’ resolution for the works must have taken place by 18 November. The VAT drops from 22% to 5% for consumption invoices in the first quarter of 2023 for district heating services and from 22% to 10% on pellets for the whole of next year. The 75% bonus relating to the elimination of architectural barriers has been extended. The measure concerns works to remove architectural barriers inside all buildings, not just homes or condominiums. The ceiling of the furniture bonus for 2023 has been raised to 8 thousand euros, in the event of restructuring works on the

INFRASTRUCTURE – Allocated 75 million in the five-year period 2023-2027 for the construction of the M4 line of the Milan underground and another 75 million for the connection between Afragola and the Naples underground network as well as for the purchase of new trains. Appointed an extraordinary commissioner for the construction of the Rome-Latina motorway, who will provide the most economically advantageous solution of the final project of the work and define a timetable of the works together with the initiatives for the assignment. The text approved by the government also includes funds of over 2 billion euros up to 2032 for the extension of Rome’s metro C to the Farnesina. And then funds for the advancement of the Turin-Lyon railway line. Resources are arriving to ensure better air connections to and from Sardinia and Sicily and to counter the cost of tickets. Established a fund to remove the disadvantages linked to insularity with a budget of 5 million euros for 2023 and 15 million starting from 2024. Allocated 3.7 million a year, from 2023 to 2025, to the Marche Region to be allocated to compensation for public service obligations on scheduled air services to and from Ancona airport.

