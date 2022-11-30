Maneuver, rich bonuses for magistrates and PA executives

There financial maneuver she arrived at Parliament. The Treasury has been busy for days identifying the covers for this budget law from 37 billionof which 21 in deficit. The executive’s watchword seemed to be only one, “cuts“, but it turns out instead that for some rumors it was not like this. Check – reads the Sole 24 Ore – a €800,000 bonusintended for magistrates And employees of the public administration. The measure will not only affect the lower middle class, but are expected rich increases also for i senior executives. It had to be an intervention anti-crisisinstead there is more money for public payrolls: those of togati and vertices of authority also inflate up to 2000 euros per year.

Thus, among the various articles of the provision, – continues Il Sole – also appear the increases one-off of the salaries of the civil servantswhich become “top” for magistrates And senior executives of independent authorities. The administrative top management of the Authorities will collect approx 1980 euros gross morewhich become 1,812 for those wearing the toga. The paycheck of those who hold a top position in the Presidency of the Council of Ministers will increase by 75 euros, for a total of 976.5 per year (always gross). A little less will take over the heads of the other central public administrations. Further down the scale of increases are all the other civil servants: among these also the teacherswith 32.6 euros more per month.

