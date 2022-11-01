The main and already open construction site is that of the Budget Law for next year

Great compactness and speed in making decisions. Sources at the highest levels of the Brothers of Italy underline, in the aftermath of the Council of Ministers which decided the first measures of government Meloni, how they were “the left owls proved wrong“which” always involve disputes and divisions, which do not occur on time. “Now, the sources of FdI explain, the already open and main construction site is that of Budget Law for the next year.

The main protagonists are the premier and the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti: the maneuver is played on the Palazzo Chigi-Via XX Settembre axis, even if almost all the departments are involved, from school to health, from infrastructure to the environment / energy. Talking about figures is still early, even if the estimate should be around 30-35 billion euros, but almost certainly “there will be no structural budget shift“, as he had clamored while still in the election campaign Matteo Salvini to the government led by Mario Draghi.

75-80% of the Budget Law, which will arrive in Parliament at the end of November, should concern interventions a support for businesses and households to deal with the cost of energy and the effects of rising inflation in general. Qualified sources of the majority explain that the “sales game “that is, to raise the GDP estimates for 2023 in order to have a higher deficit margin for next year.

During the week Meloni will fly to Brussels to meet the top leaders of the European institutions and will be in these talks with Von der Leyen, Michel and Metsola that the premier will chart the course for a break with the past – for example on citizenship income, as explained this morning by Undersecretary for Labor Claudio Durigon to Affaritaliani.it – but in any case with the aim of not entering into conflict with the EU.

Even the minister Giorgetti, according to when it appears to Affaritaliani.it, should go to Brussels by mid-November to negotiate and dialogue with the Commission. Meloni, and the premier was clear on this in the Council of Ministers, does not want a war with Brussels.

Subscribe to the newsletter

