Maneuver, Meloni fears tripping by the allies and prepares a plan B

The official text of the maneuver financial has arrived in Parliamentbut now i times I am very tight. The process is long and passes first from the approval of the Senate and subsequently then the measure will arrive at Room. The expected date is 19/20 Decemberwhich means that any hitch could prove fatal and it would trip the provisional exercise. The premier – reads the Corriere della Sera – says she is willing to do anything. Even to staynailed» in the Aula di Montecitorio, on the benches of the government, for «as long as necessary» and therefore also during the holiday season, «December 25, 26 and also the last of the year». Giorgia Meloni tightens the bolts of the majority, invokes compactness and “locks down” the economic maneuver. “The I’m calm, I am not afraid of the provisional exercise – the leader of the Brothers of Italy reassured behind closed doors -. But there is only one month left, we must avert that a traffic accident you lead us to go beyond the times».

Here then is that, – continues the Corriere – to pave the way for the provision that is valid 37 billion and is, also a Brusselsa decisive test for the credibility of the new right, the premier play on two tables. To his majority appeals to compactness and to the sense of responsibility and in the meantime dialogue without embarrassment with a piece of oppositions. The «summit» with Carlo calendarwelcomed at Palazzo Chigi by the «big names» of the Brothers of Italy, is only one part of the strategy. The furious reaction of Come on Italy, which aims to hit the exponent of the opposition, but at the same time serves to warn Meloni that the discomfort exists and is strong. Meloni assures that she is also open to tips of the oppositions, as long as one does not think of «twist» the work that the government has done. And the warning is also addressed to Forza Italia and Lega.

