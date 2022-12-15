Maneuver, minimum pensions at €600 for over 75s and other cuts to the Rdc

The parliament is engaged in the approval of the budget law. Inside the majority but it is clash on the measures and the money for the changes to the main plant maneuver are limited: €700 million. Forza Italia and Lega want to set their stakes and it is not easy to find one agreement.

The idea of ​​a new close to the citizen’s income – we read in the Press – is put on the table by the leader of Noi Moderati Maurizio Wolveswhen the meeting on the maneuver in Montecitorio between the government and the group leaders of the majority comes to the point: i money for changes are few. This is why the proposal is shared by the Brothers of Italy, Lega and Forza Italia: reduce by a further month, eight to seventhe disbursement of the Income to employable beneficiaries would make it possible to save money approximately 200 millionto be used for others measures.

The cash cap – reports the Corriere della Sera – it would remain unchanged, going up up to 5 thousand euros, given that other European countries have it even higher. While for the threshold for payments with poswithout penalties for exhibitorsthe hypothesis gathered from parliamentary sources is circulating that it could descend further for transactions up to a maximum of 30 euros (from the current 60) in order not to penalize too much who pay only with the cards.

Instead, there is the opening of the Treasury to the raising of the minimum pensions at 600 euros, however, only for the over 75, a mediation with respect to FI’s request which would like it extended to the whole audience, and which however would cost a few hundred million in this way. Finally, in the decree conversion process Aid quater, jump there extension of the Superbonus December 31st: the deadline to apply for the restructuring incentive 110% remains fixed at November 25th.

