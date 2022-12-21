Maneuver, mistakenly approved an amendment worth half a billion euros: the text goes back to committee

An error worth almost half a billion euros risks delaying the budget law. During the night marathon in the Budget Committee to approve the amendments to the manoeuvre, the majority also gave the go-ahead to a modification proposed by the Democratic Party, which allocates 450 million euros to the municipalities.

A sum that exceeds the entire amount allocated for the parliamentary changes to the budget law, equal to 400 million euros, then halved to cover the changes to the text prepared by the government.

“Any errors will be corrected with a passage to the commission, if necessary”, declared the Ministry of Economy, which is examining the measure to understand how to remedy the accident along the way, attributed according to Corriere della Sera to tiredness or haste . The approval of the 2023 budget law will have to arrive by the end of December to avoid the provisional exercise.

The text of the maneuver is expected to arrive in the Chamber of Deputies tomorrow morning. The draft will then have to go back to the committee, to remove the amendment and make other corrections, according to reports from La Repubblica.

The amendment, presented by the deputy dem Andrea Gnassi, provides that in 2023 the fund for the reduction of the deficit of the Italian municipalities will be increased by 400 million euros, in addition to an endowment of 50 million euros to be distributed among the local authorities to which liquidity has been anticipated. Expenses to be covered with a reduction of 450 million euros from the Fund for non-deferable needs. The amendment, number 146,020, had not even been included by the Pd among those reported for approval. “In the heat of having to approve so many amendments, a few too many zeros started. But it’s not the first time and it won’t be the last either”, declared the vice president of the Chamber Giorgio Mulé (Forza Italia) to “Metropolis” on the Repubblica website.