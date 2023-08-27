Budget law: Misiani (PD), worry, there isn’t much tripe for cats

“I listened to Fitto, Salvini and Tajani. We are a little worried about how things are setting up. We discussed the Def in April and some things were already clear about how the economy was going. Inflation was already very high and above all wages and salaries were and are at a standstill. Interest rates were already increasing in April and the European rules will return in 2024. We were told: you are bad omens. Then came the relentless numbers and they said different things. Even Giorgetti, who doesn’t say anything about them, said better late than never that there isn’t much tripe for cats and it will have to be a law in which choices must be made. We will present our proposals, we believe it is necessary to move quickly because there are many and too many companies that are in uncertainty”. This was stated by Antonio Misiani, senator and head of the economy of the Democratic Party, at ‘La Piazza’, the event organized by Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi).

MOVEMENT: MISIANI (PD), MINIMUM WAGE PRIORITY, TAX AND HEALTH CUNEO CUT

“Months ago we warned the government of the problems that there would be between the stability pact, inflation, interest rates, but we were accused of being bad luck birds, but what Giorgetti said proves us right”. This was stated by Antonio Misiani, senator and head of the Economy of the Democratic Party at La Piazza, the event organized by Affaritaliani.it, currently taking place in Ceglie Messapica. “The government should immediately get on the minimum wage bandwagon because it doesn’t even involve expenses for the state and it’s not a preposterous proposal, then there is the cut in the tax wedge, which must be extended, the neediest should be helped with the cut of excise duties considering that they have not been able to carry out the promises made by Salvini, then there is health care, which is fundamental”, explains Misiani. “There is no need to put flags on the next manoeuvre, but to do a few concrete things to help growth”.

Gasoline: Misiani, broken promise to stop excise duties, now help the poor

On the cost of fuel, “in January the government issued a decree where it was said that a public app was being made to compare prices which did not exist. Then that excise duties would be cut if the price exceeded a certain level. The promise has been broken and now the excise tax cut will not be made. But at least the poorest families who have to take the car to go to work are helped. Or they put the money on local public transport, in short, offer an alternative”. This was said by Antonio Misiani, senator and economic manager of the Democratic Party from the stage of ‘La piazza’, the review of Italian affairs underway in Ceglie Messapica, in the Brindisi area.

Subscribe to the newsletter

