Maneuver, Agriculture Minister Lollobrigida: “Meloni and the majority wanted it to be political”

“The maneuver? For the first time we voted in the summer. There was only time to approve what had been prepared. But Meloni and the majority wanted a political maneuver. As Minister of Agriculture I would say that even if in famine and with so much hail, it made it possible to sow the Italy of the future”. So Francesco Lollobrigidain an interview with Corriere della Sera.

“In an hour and a half the CDM approved it unanimously – he said again – Then there was a debate in Parliament. This is not an anomaly, but democracy”. For the opposition is botched, he is underlined: “The strategy was in the program: to grow wealth in order to be able to redistribute it. We have begun to act in favor of equity. We will continue”.

The Basic income removed on first refusal? For the M5s violates the dignity of work: “My grandfather was a small businessman in Eritrea – replies the minister – He was forced, like many Italians, to leave. He did everything to support his family. He taught me that dignity is in work”. Compared to the accusations of the Greens to kick off the boar hunting in the city and in the parks, Lollobrigida replies: “They are trying to repair the damage caused by the media in the Soumahoro case. But in the city and in the parks it will never be possible to hunt. But to proceed with selective culling as is already happening now”.

