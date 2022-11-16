Maneuver, cut of the tax wedge confirmed. Evaluations on the Rdc

Italy is observed special not only at the G20 but also from International Monetary Fund. Key meeting yesterday at Balion the occasion of the world summit, between Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and IMF director Kristalina Georgieva. After the bilateral – we read in Corriere della Sera – the minister had a discussion with Prime Minister Giorgia Melons. The two would have agreed on the need to orient the maneuver with interventions aimed primarily at the age groups low-middle income most affected by expensive bills. Including the pensions. At the moment, the Treasury technicians are apparently thinking about a series of simulations on the basis of which the government will regulate itself. The extension of the date is taken for granted cut by two points to tax wedge established by the government Dragons expiring at the end of the year.

The construction site of the flat tax incremental also for i employees. With a 15% flat tax for income increases. A measure that would not weigh on the accounts because the audience is not so relevant. But the crux is about the Basic income. A remodulation that would exclude from the check approx 660 thousand able to work it would give oxygen to the state coffers but would risk putting whoever it is under pressure indigent. Georgieva tied the knot of active policies. We need to retrain those who are out of work, but Attention to reduce subsidies whose is it difficulty. For Italy, the recession in 2023 it will be unavoidable.

Maneuver, Giorgetti: “We have to hurry, Monday in the CDM”

Meanwhile from Bali the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti he made it known that “the commitment we have made is to convene a council of ministers on Monday”. “We have to hurry approve the move“, added Giorgetti. Interviewed on the sidelines of the G20 he then added: “We need to rationalize the tax credit. We need an alert on the fact that the assignment of credits is not taken for granted. Except for the past, the State cannot continue to guarantee the pace of the current tax credit. We need to understand if an appropriate proposal arrives from the banking system”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

