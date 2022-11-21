32 billion maneuver: two-thirds in deficit. Towards a price cap for electricity and gas

The government prepares to launch the budget law. Decisive day for the executive leader Melonsin the late afternoon the Cabinet. First key moment to evaluate the choices of centre-right. The CDM – reads the Corriere della Sera – could be preceded by a technical-political meeting and will have to give the green light to a maneuver of 32 billion approximately, two thirds of which are in deficit (21 billion), committed to combating the energy crisis and help families and businesses a pay the bills: measures that follow the government’s strategy Dragons and to which a rule could be added to impose a national price cap cost of energy. Giorgia Meloni is all too clear in her head that her government’s first economic maneuver is a decisive test for Italy’s credibility. The text is not closed, because in the Accounting Offices there is still a margin of uncertainty regarding the covers of some measures. “Now our priority is to face the emergency and give to Europe and to the markets a signal of great seriousness and sense of responsibility”the leader of the Brothers of Italy reasons with the most trusted ministers.

Furthermore, the premier explains – continues the Corriere – why there will be no “reckless actions», i.e. those measures of great impact on pensions And IRS heralded by the political forces during the electoral campaign: “There are no resources, there’s no time and we can’t go wrong. We arrived 30 days ago and we have just over a month to approve the maneuver”. In short, realism and prudence, given the “strong concern” about the economic and social consequences of the conflict in Ukraine. The cut tax wedge could rise from 2% to 3%but favoring lower wages. There 15% flat tax for self-employed persons and VAT numbers it will be extended up to the ceiling of 85 thousand euros, with all due respect to Forza Italia who was pushing to reach 100 thousand. And on pensions Salvini has to settle for odds 103. Meloni remains determined to review the Basic income and to fight subsidy-related scams, but she is convinced that the symbolic measure of the M5S goes gradually stopped.

Subscribe to the newsletter

