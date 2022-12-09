18-year-olds will have to say goodbye to the bonus for theatres, cinemas, live shows, books, subscriptions to newspapers and periodicals, museums, concerts and exhibitions. An amendment by the majority (FdI, Lega and FI) to the Budget law repeals the measure and re-allocates the resources – equal to 230 million euros per year starting from 2022 – to support the world of entertainment and culture.

Goodbye to App 18. The bonus, accessible from 1 April 2021, must be spent by 28 February 2022. There are no spending limits for a single purchase. But you can’t buy multiple tickets for the same show or multiple copies of the same book. The bonus worked through a special app (18app). The bonus has so far always been recognized to all newly eighteen year olds, with no income limits. Now we range from the strengthening of the Fund for the temporary economic support of workers in the entertainment industry to the Fund for publishing and bookshop operators, from the Fund for live entertainment to the support of the historical re-enactment activities of “La Girandola” in Rome.

Forza Italia is pushing for a further increase in minimum pensions, from 574 euros to the psychological threshold of 600, but the League is holding back. Doubts related to the resources available: should there not be sufficient funds immediately, the objective will be achieved “during the legislature”, affirms the Northern League undersecretary for Labor Claudio Durigon, however causing the irritation of the Azzurri. “One thing cannot be said in the majority meeting and then another outside,” protest sources from Silvio Berlusconi’s party, according to whom yesterday’s summit at Palazzo Chigi on the maneuver there would have been an opening to a small increase, with the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti who would have explained the need to calculate the entity and the starting age, from 75 or 80 years.

The news of the possible cancellation of the bonus has aroused criticism from the opposition. «An amendment by the Brothers of Italy – Meloni’s party – wants to cancel the 18App, the culture bonus for young people. For me it is a very serious mistake ”, writes the leader of Italia viva, Matteo Renzi, on Twitter, who has promoted a petition against the abolition of the bonus. «We ask Prime Minister Meloni to intervene to stop the destruction of the culture bonus for young people. We know that some Members of Parliament from the Brothers of Italy say that culture doesn’t eat. But we don’t agree: cutting back on culture and young people is the most wrong way to build the future. We launched this idea seven years ago and since then many countries have copied our idea, starting with France and Germany. Destroying the culture bonus just because Renzi introduced it means harming the new generations. And to the culture industry», reads the text of the petition.