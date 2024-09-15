Budget, Leo: “We are anticipating the 100 euro bonus to help families”

Lower the taxation of the middle classes, help the families in difficulty and support the birth rate: the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leoin an interview with Il Messaggero reiterates the government’s priorities in view of the Budget. “We are aware that the middle class has too high a tax levelbecause those who earn up to 50 thousand euros a year certainly cannot be considered ‘rich’. Lowering taxes for the middle class is necessary, but it must be done with resources to be identified”, explains Leo speaking of the next Budget Law.

There was talk of a reduction of the second Irpef bracket from 35% to 33% for incomes up to 60 thousand euros and Leo comments: “We have already reduced the Irpef brackets from four to three. This is certainly a viable hypothesis to evaluate. It would be a positive signal and in line with the objectives of the tax reform. However, it is always necessary to accompany these measures with other policies that strengthen purchasing power, improve access to services and encourage employment”.

A support could also come from the tax exemption of the thirteenth salary: “If there is space, it should be evaluated. For example, the legislative decree on direct taxes contains the so-called Epiphany Bonus, a January disbursement of 100 euros for familiesIt cannot be entirely ruled out that this bonus, can be reviewed and brought forward to 2024essentially implementing the thirteenth of this year. We want to help families, especially at a particular time of the year.”

The government inherited and maintained the single allowance for children that costs about twenty billion a year: “The government wants to encourage births. There are different ways: either strengthen the single allowance or introduce specific deductions for children. The goal is to meet the needs of the family. This is a priority issue”, he concludes.