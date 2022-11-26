Landini against the maneuver: “Creative forms of mobilization”

The maneuver “is wrong” and the union must react with creative forms of mobilisation”. Said the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, who will meet the leaders of Cisl and Uil in the next few days to decide the next steps. Landini disputes the merits of the budget law but also its merits: “So far we haven’t had the opportunity to discuss anything, the government and the majority have decided everything and communicated everything to Parliament. there was no progress and we find ourselves with decisions already taken”.

“Having no place of comparison to date, nor any certainty that there are possibilities for changes – he insisted – it is clear that we must think of any initiative and, since times are very tight, we must also think of creative forms of mobilization, to make known the seriousness of some choices made, I am thinking of the flat tax and vouchers”. According to the leader of the CGIL, “who pays for this maneuver and this logic is the world of work”. The government has also not taken into consideration measures requested by the union “which do not cost”: “the fight against precariousness is not a cost, it is a political choice” as well as value contracts for all, a law on representation and the minimum wage, a fair tax reform.

Unions divided. “Landini wants to drive on the left”

Today the CGIL will have an internal meeting with the general secretaries of the categories and work chambers and in the next few days there will be a meeting with Cisl and Uil “to discuss, to propose and evaluate with them which initiatives to put in place to bring about changes to the Budget law. And above all to bring home what is not there: the idea of ​​a tax reform, a pension reform and the labor market that is worthy of the name”.

But not everyone in the trade unions agrees. On the contrary, as La Stampa writes, the union world is split and looks at Landini’s moves as those of an aspiring political leader of the left. “We really don’t think about it”, the Cisl told La Stampa “frightened by Landini’s “political” activism. In the corridors of via Po, the suspicion reached the ear of the secretary Luigi Sbarra is that the leader of the CGIL wants to propose himself “as the only left bank” to the measures of the center-right executive”.

As La Stampa explains, “the tones expressed by the union which is inspired by democratic Catholicism are the antipodes to the criticisms that the CGIL has delivered to the executive in the last few hours. According to Sbarra, the budget law is “appreciable”, now Prime Minister Meloni “must open discussions with the union to improve the maneuver during the parliamentary process, an extra effort is needed”. Dialogue, not piazza”. With someone who believes that Landini is aiming at the substantial leadership of the Italian left.

The sensation reported by the Turin newspaper is that the Uil can instead join. “To find a similar precedent you have to go back to 2014, when CGIL and UIL organized a general strike against Matteo Renzi’s Jobs Act, which the CISL did not join. In short, Bombardieri represents the ally on the left to be kept very close, which Landini cannot lose. Because in the center is the CISL which is building a preferential channel with the government, on the right is Francesco Capone’s Ugl; therefore without the Uil the CGIL would remain isolated”.

Minister Ciriani: “Ours is a social maneuver, a strike would be absurd”

In the meantime, La Stampa also interviewed Luca Ciriani, Minister of Relations with Parliament, who commented on Landini’s reaction as follows: “We don’t close the door to anyone. Landini’s reaction is exaggerated. If their recipe was the patrimonial one, you understand very well that it is difficult to find shared solutions”. And again Ciriani, again in La Stampa: “Striking against a government born 30 days ago, which has already shown that it keeps its accounts in order and the spread is low would be very surprising, nobody would understand it”.

Ciriani adds that “we are not afraid of the square, but I strongly hope that there won’t be a strike. No one has an interest in overheating the climate, also because it is known that most of the problems we are facing have origins that do not depend on us: the effects of pandemic, those of the war in Ukraine and the rise in prices”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

