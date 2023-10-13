Maneuver, Landini deserts Palazzo Chigi. Preparations for the maxi-strike are underway

“At today’s meeting the CGIL will be present, I’m not going”. This was stated by the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landiniduring a press conference. The union was summoned to Palazzo Chigi to speak about the maneuver ”from 7pm to 8.30pm” with an invitation addressed to 17 associations.

”Today they summoned us to tell us that on Monday they summoned the cabinetin fact they talk about exposure” of budget law. This was stated by the secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, during a press conference.

