Maneuver, hypothesis bonus for household appliances: “Contribution of up to 200 euros for refrigerators, washing machines and dishwashers”

Negotiations are opening for the new budget law and also for the new bonuses that could end up in the budget. These could include the appliance bonus, a contribution of up to 200 euros for the purchase of washing machines, dishwashers and refrigerators.

The measure has been included since last February in a bill presented by a group of Northern League deputies but, according to the proponents, it could be included in the next budget.

The bonus consists of a contribution equivalent to 30 percent of the purchase cost, up to a maximum of 100 euros, in order to incentivize the replacement of old household appliances with new “high energy efficiency” models with the “contextual disposal of obsolete household appliances through recycling”. The threshold would increase to 200 euros for families with an ISEE of less than 25,000 euros.

To finance the measure, the proposal submitted to the Chamber provides for resources equal to 400 million euros for each of the years 2023, 2024 and 2025. The contribution would be linked to the purchase of household appliances with an energy class no lower than “class A for washing machines and washer dryer”; “class C for dishwashers”, “class D for refrigerators and freezers”.