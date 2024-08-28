Maneuver, cuts to the tax wedge and to Irpef. But further aid to the middle class costs 4 billion

The next one financial maneuver is starting to take shape, the government is working in particular on two key measures, in addition to the confirmation of the reduction of the tax wedge we are aiming for a Irpef cut even more consistent: the idea is to drop from 35 to 33%. Important measures to give relief to middle-class workers, but to finance this further cut in Irpef many resources are needed: at least 4 billion. The executive – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – wants to extend or make structural the cut to the tax wedge and the Irpef three rates. This is the challenge for the next budget law. An important bet, which is accompanied by a great dream: that is, to make that leap in quality promised on several occasions by the executive and its majority to give a further cut to the Irpef, especially for those with an income over 35 thousand euros – who have not had (and, presumably, will not have) no benefit from the reduction of the wedge.

Transforming the political slogan into reality, however – continues Il Sole – will not be so easy to achieve, given that the double intervention it could cost the taxman precisely about 4 billion of additional euros per year. The resources issue, therefore, is the great obstacle to overcome even if one only wanted to aim at make the measures permanent and not temporary on wedge and “first module” Irpef. The scenario is obviously even more delicate if the path of starting the “second module” Irpef is chosen. The Treasury is evaluating with particular attention and could aim both at reduction of the intermediate Irpef rate from 35 to 33%is to the increase of the limit to 60 thousand euros of the second echelonbeyond which the 43% rate kicks in, a limit currently set at 50 thousand euros.

The combination between lowest rate and bracket wider could certainly reward approximately 8 million of people from the so-called middle class who, according to the latest tax statistics, range from 28 thousand to 60 thousand euros of income, represents 25% of taxpayers who pay Irpef today. Moreover, for at least 800 thousand of these subjects Irpef which according to the latest declarations is between 50 thousand and 60 thousand euros the rate cut would be ten points (from 43% to 33% hypothesized).