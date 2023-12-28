Maneuver, from state cannabis to “universal income”: the amendments of the Left

There financial maneuver is about to be voted on by Parliament, the definitive green light will arrive at the last minute and will avoid the feared provisional exercise. The acceleration – we read in La Verità – is due in particular to the choice made by the prime minister Melons not to allow the presentation of amendments, to speed up the approval of the law. But Italian Left And greens, they had already prepared their modification proposals for some time. That's what they wanted to focus on Fratoianni and Bonelli. Assets, State joint And income universal for everyone. This is the substance of the amendments to the Budget law presented by the deputies elected with the votes of the Democratic Party.

Specifically – continues La Verità – the red-greens ask for the state monopoly on the production and marketing of cannabis, which obviously would be legalized. The measure, together with a tax on assets of 5 million and abovewould also fund a universal subsidy (up to 800 euros) for anyone earning less than 1500 euros. Returning to the other proposal, the one relating to joints, SI and Verdi propose the “Cannabis monopoly“. That is to say that the Italian State grows (or imports) and sells cane for finance measures such as universal income. The Ministry of Economy – they write in the text for the modification of the maneuver – would establish the weight of excise dutiesthe premium for sellers and retail prices. Violation of the Monopoly would be a crime equivalent to smuggling. Each citizen is also allowed to have a maximum of five seedlings in the house.

