Half of the coverage is missing from the maneuver, accelerated on taxes on multinationals

The maneuver lacks cover. Repubblica supports this, explaining how they would be available “just 12 billion, says the count of the last few hours, in the face of obligatory commitments and downsized electoral promises which cost 25-30 billion in total. It is a half-baked budget law that Giorgia Meloni finds herself in her hands with just over a month to go until the deadline for approval in the Council of Ministers. A half maneuver and mostly virtual, because it is attached to unstable covers. Of the 12 billion in question, only 6 are protected: 4.5 from the margins of the deficit and 1.5 because they come from savings from spending on the single allowance for children”. And again for Repubblica “uncertain revenue and application for the 15% rate for multinationals and for the levy on banks”.

«It won’t be a ploy. Already in the next Council of Ministers we will address the fuel emergency with two measures to support families and businesses. Others will go into finance.” This was assured by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, in an interview with La Repubblica. “It will be – he underlines – an important manoeuvre, the second of the Meloni government, in the same direction: development and work, with the cut in the tax wedge, which we intend to make structural, attention to healthcare and minimum pensions, support for less well-off classes and large families, to revive consumption and support the birth rate. I would also like to implement some important aspects of industrial policy with three related ones that concern the sectors of the future: the economy of space and the sea, but also the regulation of artificial intelligence and new technological frontiers.”

Meanwhile, says Urso, «the measures to deal with the increase in fuel due to the changed international conditions will be partially prepared already in the next Council of Ministers, with two initiatives aimed at the less well-off classes and the freight road transport sector, also to avoid fueling the inflationary spiral. We will do the rest during the maneuver.” For the bonus to work, “The idea is to replicate the social card model with a bonus for families in a more fragile economic situation.”

On the value of the measures. «A discussion is underway with Minister Giorgetti, it is too early to give figures. These are targeted initiatives, which respond to a specific social and industrial policy plan. We don’t want stopgap measures, but visionary ones.”

«The first estimates indicate that the overall saving could be 4 billion euros. We could only make the calculations more fully when the “tricolor trolley” has left, on October 1st. It gives us hope that all the production subjects have joined: from food companies to large-scale distribution, artisans, cooperatives, together with traders. I believe this unity of purpose in the Italian system has never occurred. It is an excellent signal for consumers that could contribute to relaunching consumption and therefore productivity and investments of businesses”, Urso tells Repubblica.

As for the funds that can be diverted to industry, «we will use – explains Urso – the share of the automotive fund for 2024 to modernize the most polluting car fleet with new incentives and to restart production in Italy. Next week we will define the plans with Stellantis, then a table will open with all the parties, from business associations to trade unions. I hope we can also tackle the production relaunch of the household appliances sector, we have already spoken about it with Minister Giorgetti. It is an important sector of Made in Italy with an energy and environmental impact. We will then have to put the new resources from the revision of the Pnrr-RepowerEu on the ground: almost 8 billion. We will allocate half of it to the Transition 5.0 plan, over 2 billion to companies that produce renewable energy systems and electric batteries, 1.5 billion to companies that install renewable energy systems for industrial self-consumption and 320 million to the renewal of Sabatini green. We hope that the Commission will approve our proposals.”

