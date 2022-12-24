Maneuver, green light from the House at dawn on Christmas Eve. Giorgetti: “Turbulence, the important thing is to land”

At dawn on Christmas Eve, the expected go-ahead from the Chamber to the budget law arrived. At the end of a marathon of more than 12 hours, the maneuver was approved with 197 votes in favor and 129 against by the Montecitorio hall.

The text now passes to the Senate, which will start examining it starting next Tuesday. The law must be approved by the end of the year to avoid the specter of provisional exercise.

“Tonight 9 hours of attempts to change the Budget Law and fix it. Now the final vote of the Chamber”, commented Enrico Letta this morning. “One thing is certain, never seen such an abysmal distance between the very poor reality of the Law voted tonight and the amazing promises of months and years. Turned out to be fluff ”, wrote the secretary of the Democratic Party on Twitter, posting a photo of the clock in the Chamber.

“It’s like with planes when there is a bit of turbulence, the important thing is to land”, said Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti yesterday evening, commenting with reporters on the last excited passages of the bill, which it contained two errors in as many tables attached to the text. “Don’t be shocked, you are young. I’m here with Minister Pichetto and we’ve seen 50 years of maneuvers together, we’ve seen all sorts of things”, added the Northern League minister, together with his Environment colleague Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

“In recent days the country has been able to see the embarrassing improvisation of this majority, with continuous reverses and macroscopic errors”, the accusation launched instead by Giuseppe Conte, in his explanation of vote before the trust approved yesterday evening with 221 votes in favor (24 more than those collected by the text of the maneuver this morning) and 152 against. “You are prone to the hawks of Brussels”, pressed the deputy and president of the Five Star Movement, accusing the majority of inconsistency. “Today you are demolishing the basic income after requesting a thousand euros for each family during the months of the pandemic”. According to Conte, with no more income, “600,000 families will find themselves without a buffer. You tell them: find a job. But in the meantime, cancel the rules that have created employment, such as the superbonus. You are creating the conditions for a social disaster, you are undermining social cohesion”.

Harsh words also from the parent company dem Debora Serracchiani, who disputes the majority of having reduced the resources allocated to the National Health Service: “Hands off the health of Italians and Italians”. “It is not true that you have increased pensions. In the meantime, you have cut them off for skilled workers who have broken their backs for a lifetime. And I’m certainly not millionaires. This is a cowardly maneuver that attacks the most fragile families”.