Maneuver, minimum pensions at €600. Here comes the “Spending Savings Card”

The government to guide Melons has launched the long-awaited budget law. One size from 35 billionthis is the first multiannual programming document: it will cover the two-year period 2023-2025. At the end of the Council of Ministers, the premier spoke of an “important and courageous” maneuver in support “of citizens, with particular attention to low incomes and categories in difficulty”. She then says: “Italy returns to racing“. Two thirds of the resources are concentrated in favor of measures for the mitigation of expensive energy.

Maneuver, government: abolition of the Citizenship Income from 2024

To find resources, among the points of the document the start of the path of “income abolition” of citizenship, in its current form, with the reduction to 8 months for 2023 instead of the current ones 18 renewables and the prediction of a reform from 2024. A period of at least six months of participation in a training course or professional retraining. Failing that, the subsidy will lapse. The same thing will also happen in case you waste there first fair offer of work. The income will then be repealed from the January 1, 2024 and will be replaced by a new reform.

Financial maneuver 2023: 21 billion to counter the expensive energy

To counter the race of inflation and the reduction in purchasing power, a fund of 500 million euros is set up for the creation of a “Savings Card” for low incomes up to 15 thousand managed by the Municipalities and aimed at the purchase of basic necessities. From 1 January 2023, however, the threshold for the use of cash will rise from 1,000 to 5,000 euros. The resources allocated to measures against the expensive energy for the first three months of 2023 amount to over 21 billion euros. The elimination of improper bill charges is confirmed, the refinanced up to 30 March 2023 of the tax credit for the purchase of electricity and natural gas which for bars, restaurants and shops will rise from 30% to 35%, while for energy-intensive and gas-intensive companies from 40% to 45%.

Maneuver, government: cut in the tax wedge and increase in single allowance

For the sector healthcare 1.4 billion are allocated for 2022 and 500 million for 2023 while for local authorities, including the local public transport, there are about 3.1 billion overall. With the rest of the resources, the executive initiates some measures. Among them is the cut the tax wedge, which is worth 4,185 billion, all for the benefit of workers, up to 3% for employees with incomes of up to 20 thousand euros and 2% for those up to 35,000 euros. Then the reduction of VAT from 10 to 5% for products for children and feminine intimate hygiene (tampon tax). It’s still: increase of the single check for families, concessions for permanent employment for women under 36 and for recipients of basic income, extension of the concessions for buying a first home for young people, the incremental flat tax.

Financial manoeuvre: minimum pensions raised to €600 and tax break

In tax matters there are the extension of the flat tax up to 85,000 euros for self-employed workers and VAT numbers, the incremental one, the detaxation of employee bonuses and an intervention of “tax break” with excerpt of folders up to 2015 for a maximum amount of One thousand Euro. On the pension front, in addition to the confirmation of the revised women’s option and Ape sociale, there is an indexation of 120%, with the minimal rising from the current 523 euros a nearly 600. A new pension advance scheme is introduced for 2023 a odds 103 which allows you to leave work with 41 years of contributions And 62 years of age and provides bonuses for those who instead decide to stay at work.

