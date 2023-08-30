Maneuver, the government’s crazy idea to raise funds. Giorgetti evaluates privatizations

The government Melons is focused among other things on the next maneuver financial. By now it is clear to everyone that the executive will need several billion to be able to keep its word during the electoral campaign. The Minister of Economy Giorgetti in recent days he had put his hands forward, talking about waivers and of August dreams with the football metaphor. One of the possible solutions to raise money are the privatizations. From the opening to private individuals for the management of port services, to the sale of part of the large public subsidiaries.

In the coffers of the Italian state – reads Il Giornale – there are jewels worth billions. Giorgetti himself recalled this when announcing the investment in Tim: “Certainly there are situations that could give rise to a reallocation of state shareholdings, it may be that there are situations in which it is possible to divest“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

