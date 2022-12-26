Nobody likes the “maneuver”: and Giorgetti ends up on the grill

Compared to other years, the budget package has not yet been approved (the Senate where it will arrive tomorrow 27 December is missing) and yet it is a maneuver compared to those of the past and this is because 2/3 were already fixed by the expensive – bills and only 14 billion remained for the rest. A fairly easy task, for amateurs of economic policy, but which instead resulted in chaos with as many as 44 findings by the State Accounting Office. Defendant: Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and his MEF technicians and the accusation comes directly from the allies, namely the Forza Italia and Fratelli d’Italia MPs. In short, we know how much Giorgia Meloni cares about these things and the mess of the mini-balled maneuver returns to her like a boomerang.

It is said that the premier did not take it well at all, given that the maneuver is considered a sort of business cardmoreover international, of the new government and Meoni must do things better than the others because – in non-politically correct terms – she is a woman and because she must make fascism forget. The question was brought up by Dagospia but the theme had enjoyed a sort of guarantee due to the upcoming holidays and had been smoldering for days. In short, the buriana had been avoided only thanks to the panettone.

The accusation leveled at Giorgetti is that of having behaved like an upstart of institutional politics because it has not considered the so-called “Deep State” and that is that stubborn network of cabinet chiefs and high gran commis who constitute the real hard core of administrative power. The journalist of “La Stampa” Giuseppe Salvaggiuolo in his book “I am the power. Confessions of a Cabinet Chief ′′ (Feltrinelli 2020) wonderfully describes the perverse mechanisms that link high bureaucracy to politics. The weakness of the second is in fact that no one is capable of writing even a small leggina and needs someone who writes everything down and above all checks the blunders like bread.

