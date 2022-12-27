Rome – The final lines on the maneuver are complicated. The final ok from Palazzo Madama will arrive in the late morning of December 29, but now the grain of the seaside resorts is appearing, for which Forza Italia announces that it is ready to ask for yet another extension of the tenders.

The issue concerns the 30,000 managers of bathing establishments who, according to the rules written in the Competition Law, next year they should see concessions put out to tenderas also imposed by a sentence of the Council of State.

A theme, that of concessions and in general of the application of Bolkestein, which over the years has seen the center-right compact in defense of beaches and street vendors. Government from which the seaside resorts expected – as declared on the specialized site – an extension intervention which, at present, is not foreseen.

Forza Italia will take care of it, he assures Maurice Gasparri, with an amendment to the Milleproroghe decree. “In the law on competition, we had indicated the dates of 2023/2024, in the certainty that by winning the elections the center-right could have gained additional time – says Gasparri – For this reason, Forza Italia will ask, with an amendment to the Milleproroghe decree, to postpone these give in such a way that the government and the majority have time to address, in the due manner, the age-old question of concessions, leading the EU to adopt different attitudes and finding a way to overcome an unjust sentence by the Council of State”.

“In this regard, we are waiting for the government to entrust precise delegations because it is time to sit around a table with the political forces and the representatives of the sector associations – continues Gasparri – Furthermore, the category has suffered very serious damage from the autumn storms . It is necessary define once and for all the future of seaside businesses. So let’s not delay with the proxies and approve our amendment to give more time, given that some interlocutors, such as the EU and the Council of State, have appeared unruly and will have to acknowledge that the protection of companies matters more than their most how questionable.”

The declaration of the blue senator comes while at Palazzo Chigi a delegation of FdI goes to speak with the premier – in a meeting held confidential – precisely about Bolkestein. Moreover, there is not only the problem of the old concessions but also the proposal launched by the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanché to compete for those beaches that are now free and left to “deterioration”. An issue that could reopen old disputes (and infringement procedures) with Brussels at the very moment in which the government will ask to renegotiate the Pnrr. Which, however, the government will take care of as soon as the delegations on the bathing establishments are entrusted. Which in all probability will go not to Santanché but to Nello Musumeci.