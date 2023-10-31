On Affari the text of the Maneuver arrived in Parliament

The stamped text of the budget law, after signature by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarellahas been sent to Parliament, with the approval process taking place this year away from the Senate. The 2024 maneuver, worth approximately 24 billion of euros, is made up of 109 articles and 6 annexes. It is a financial company that aims above all at confirmation for 2024 of the reduction of the tax burden for medium-low incomes by cutting the wedge. And then at the start of the renewal of the PA’s expired contracts, starting from the security sector. On pensions remains at 103that is, at least 62 years of age and 41 of contributions, but with a system of penalties on the allowance, for those who choose to leave work early.

The majority found an agreement on one of the most disputed points of the last few days: the dry coupon for the short rentals it will be increased from 21 to 26% only “in the case of short-term rental of more than one apartment for each tax period”. The drafts circulated in recent days instead provided that the new rate would apply to all properties intended for short-term rental. Forza Italia particularly insisted that the tax be revised downwards. There majority confirms that it will not present amendments to the textwith the opposition ready to offer ‘asylum’ to those within the government parties who did not agree with this approach.

It also changes compared to the drafts review of VAT for early childhood products and female intimate hygiene. From next year, diapers will also be included in the group of goods on which VAT will be increased from the current 5 to 10%. In recent days, in various drafts, diapers had been placed among the products with VAT which returned to 22%. VAT also goes up to 10%.: “Powdered milk, malt extracts, preparations for children’s nutrition, for dietary or cooking purposes, based on flours, semolina, starches, flours or malt extracts”. Same rate also for “sanitary pads and tampons intended for the protection of feminine hygiene; menstrual cups”.

READ ALSO: Maneuver, Salvini beats Tajani. Few concessions from Meloni. Giorgetti…

In addition to thewidening of the deficit by 15.7 billionratified with the green light from Parliament to the deviation of recent weeks, the maneuver finds funds also through spending reviews in ministries. In 2024, the reduction in the financial allocations of expenditure for ministries will exceed 821 million euros. The amount will rise to around 900 million in 2026, for a total of around 2.5 billion in cuts over the three-year period.

The tax side, another source of controversy. Tax collection agents will be able to make use, “before starting the compulsory recovery action”, of “telematic methods of application cooperation and IT tools”, for the acquisition of all the necessary information, from anyone held. The rule is therefore confirmed as conceived in the drafting of the latest drafts. The first version of the text, however, had raised controversy over the possibility of direct access by the tax authorities to the current accounts of delinquent taxpayers.

To allow the approval of the project by Cipess by 2024the Bridge over the Strait of Messina, “pending the identification of funding sources capable of reducing the burden on the state budget”, the budget law “authorized the overall expenditure of 11,630 million euros, at a rate of 780 million for 2024 , 1,035 million for 2025, 1,300 million for 2026, 1,780 million for 2027, 1,885 million for 2028, 1,700 million for 2029, 1,430 million for 2030, 1,460 million for 2031 and 260 million for 2032”. There are 210 million euros for 2024 to finance 8 investment items. Among these the contribution to the municipality of Milan for the repayment of loans taken out to build the M4 and M5 lines. Also in the Lombardy capital is the construction of the university campus on the site that hosted Expo 2015. Funds are also available for the adaptation of the emergency system network of the Lazio regional health service. And an integration of resources for the Mediterranean Games scheduled in Taranto in 2026.

Among the key provisions contained in the next budget: the tax wedge cut confirmed for 2024 for medium-low incomes, with two application bands. There are also tax breaks of up to 3 thousand euros for mothers with at least 3 children. And then the reduction of the Rai license fee from 90 to 70 euros. The refinancing with 600 million euros of the ‘Dedicated to you’ social card and the renewal from January to March 2024 with 200 million of the electricity social bonus. And then the exclusion of government bonds, up to a value of 50,000 euros, from the ISEE calculation. Among the measures to finance the measures: the price of cigarettes rising by an average of 10-12 cents per pack.

Subscribe to the newsletter

