Maneuver, for Millennials early retirement will be a mirage

For younger workers it will be even more difficult to reach early retirement. The budget law passed by the Meloni government will introduce a further tightening compared to what was already foreseen by the Fornero reform, while loosening the requirements for obtaining an old-age pension.

The measure, currently being examined by parliament, provides that in order to retire at 64 with 20 years of contributions, those who started working on January 1, 1996 (only with the contributory system) will have to be able to count on a check three times higher than the minimum one, equal to 503 euros. A threshold therefore of 1,510 euros. According to the Fornero law the multiple was 2.8, for a total of 1,409 euros. The budget law provides a discount for mothers: for workers with one child the multiple may remain at 2.8, for those with two children it will drop to 2.6 (equivalent to 1,308 euros).

In the first drafts, a multiple of 3.3 was even envisaged for early retirement, which would have pushed the threshold to 1,661 euros. The increase in the end was less drastic, but compensated by other constraints: pension ceiling equal to 5 times the minimum, which limits the amount up to age 67, a window of three months from the achievement of the requirements, the adjustment of the requirement of years of contributions (now 20) to life expectancy, therefore increasing over time.

A tightening which aims to compensate for the cut in the restriction on the old age pension (67 years with 20 of contributions) “so as not to jeopardize the sustainability of public finances and debt”, as explained in the technical report. In this case the Meloni government has in fact reduced the requirement from 1.5 times the minimum pension to once.

According to the results of a simulation cited by Repubblica, to retire at 67 an employee will only need to have an income of 17 thousand euros gross per year for twenty years, compared to the 26 thousand euros previously needed. A self-employed person, on the other hand, will have to earn 24 thousand euros, compared to 36 thousand euros before. This is to have the minimum allowance of 503 euros per month.

Retiring at 64 will, as mentioned, be more difficult: an employee will have to have earned 46 thousand euros a year for 25 years compared to 43 thousand before. For a self-employed person the sum rises to 63 thousand euros, compared to 59 thousand before.

Those who do not meet these requirements will have to wait to collect their old-age pension without restrictions. With 5 years of contributions, you currently have to wait until age 71. Age which, with the adjustment to life expectancy, will reach 75 years.