Rdc: Fazzolari, ‘2023 transitional year, reduction of support for those who can work’

2023 will be “a transitional year in which all people in difficulty will be protected and those who are able to work, however, will have a reduction in the months of support”. Thus Giovanbattista Fazzolari, undersecretary with responsibility for the implementation of the government program, arriving at Palazzo Chigi for the CDM, regarding the revision of the citizen’s income envisaged by the maneuver. “From 2024 we will review the entire system by working on it to guarantee full support for the needy and place those who are able to work into the world of work”, adds the Fdi exponent.

Rdc: Fazzolari, ‘we don’t want to raise cash but optimize resources to support the needy’

“We never wanted to reform the basic income to raise cash, that wasn’t the point. The point is to optimize resources in support of the needy and for entry into the world of work. It is what we want to do, regardless of the cash issue”.

Rdc: Fazzolari, ‘reduction of allowance from 12 to 8 months for those who can be employed’

The citizen’s income allowance for the ’employable’ in 2023 will be reduced “from 12 to 8 months”.

