Maneuver expected today in Parliament. From Quota 103 to flat rate tax, the latest news

Two weeks after the government’s green light, the text of the budget law is about to arrive in the Chambers. In the last few hours the majority has attempted to bridge the differences between the governing parties, to eliminate the amendments before sending them to parliament, expected in the evening.

At today’s summit, attended by Meloni, Salvini, Tajani, the centrists Lupi and Cesa, the minister Giorgetti, the deputy minister Leo and the undersecretaries Mantovano and Fazzolari “the great compactness and determination of the majority forces emerged”, according to Palazzo Chigi. The latest news brings the total number of articles to 109, from 89 in previous versions. The 20 new articles make up the second section entitled “Approval of the estimates”, with the estimates of the individual ministries. Here is the latest news on the budget law:

Pensions

On the pension front, “Quota 104” has been eliminated and people return to retirement with 62 years of age and 41 years of contributions but with some significant changes. At the end of a long mediation, the League has in fact obtained the restoration of “Quota 103”, which will remain in force also in 2024, however calculated with the contribution and with a ceiling on the allowance. The latter will be equal to four times the minimum, approximately 2,250 euros gross per month (approximately 1,750 euros net) and will remain until 67 years of age, the age of retirement.

For the exit there will be differences between private and public employees: the windows in the latest drafts are 7 and 9 months, 6 and 9 months according to the agreement that would have been reached in the majority. The effective retirement age should therefore be closer to 63 years of Quota 104 than to 62 years of Quota 103.

To compensate, the indexation of pensions has also been changed: for checks between 4 and 5 times the minimum (between 2,250 and 2,800 euros), the adjustment returns to 85 percent, compared to the 90 percent announced previously. The adjustment to life expectancy is also brought forward to 2025, which in some versions should have started from 2027. For health workers, teachers, local authority employees and bailiffs who started working between 1981 and 1995 the adjustments of the salary quota will also be lower.

Short-term rentals

For rentals it seems confirmed that the dry tax rate for so-called short rentals (less than 30 days) will rise from 21 to 26 percent, but only from second homes. From 2021 only those who rent up to four apartments can use the flat rate tax. Beyond this limit, the activity is considered to be carried out in an entrepreneurial manner.

VAT on diapers and car seats at 22%

For diapers and car seats the VAT will return to 22 percent. The end of VAT at 5 percent is confirmed for baby products and sanitary napkins, but while feminine sanitary napkins and milk powder will be subject to VAT at 10 percent, nappies and baby seats will return to ordinary VAT at 22 percent .

Night bonus and overtime for bartenders and waiters

The bonus for night work and overtime will also be extended to bartenders and waiters as well as those in tourism. They too will be taxed 15 percent of the gross salaries paid for night work and overtime to employees with an income of less than 40 thousand euros. The provision is limited to the first half of 2024.

Current account withdrawals

The rule on withdrawals from current accounts has disappeared from the latest versions of the budget law and will be postponed to a subsequent provision. The possibility for the tax authorities to directly verify the availability before proceeding with the seizure is transformed into generic “telematic methods of application cooperation and IT tools” to acquire “all the information” before proceeding with the forced recovery.

Tax wedge, taxes and bonuses

The cut in the tax wedge for medium-low incomes has been confirmed for 2024, but without benefits for thirteenth earners. The period in which capital gains from the sale of houses renovated with the Superbonus are subject to taxation increases from 5 to 10 years. Municipalities that have completed the bankruptcy procedure will be able to increase the additional Irpef and also the departure tax (up to 3 euros). The resources allocated to the social bonus on electricity bills fell to 200 million in the first quarter, the allocations for the Disability Fund and that for the Migrant Fund fell.

Fair Trade

The Fair Trade Fund which provides non-repayable contributions to companies supplying the product category will be repealed. In the latest draft, two articles of the 2017 budget law which established the Fund are repealed from 2025, intended to reimburse companies supplying this specific category of products which have won related tenders launched by the Public Administration. The reimbursement is up to 15 percent of the increased costs resulting from the specific indication of these products in the subject of the tender.

Railways and public transport

The draft also provides for a contribution of 560 million over 15 years to the municipality of Milan to cover the costs of repaying loans relating to the construction of the M4-M5 metropolitan lines. The allocation of 350 million over 2 years to Ferrovie dello Stato is also envisaged to guarantee compliance with the commitments related to the implementation of the Pnrr for the construction of the Terzo Valico dei Giovi.