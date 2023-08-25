Maneuver, the insurmountable constraint for the government: all funds to reduce taxes

The government Melons prepares to face a hot autumn. There are many important decisions that await the premier when she returns from the holidays. One of the most challenging issues for the executive concerns the next budget lawtime is running out and many resources are needed: at least 30 billion. Some help – reads the Messenger – should come from tax reformbut with an insurmountable constraint: the money that will be found on the fiscal front they will all have to go and reduce taxes and don’t get lost in other rivulets. And the main chapter to which we look to find a few billion euros to allocate to the rate cut is the revision of “tax expenditures”.

An English term that means all deductions and deductions that reduce the tax base for taxpayers and therefore the taxes that the latter pay to the State. “Targeted” logging is tricky. Hello beautiful some that have very few beneficiaries, others for low amounts. But behind each tax rebate lurks an often noisy lobby. The Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leohas already identified an audience of 227 tax credits worth 36 billion euros.

Most – continues Il Messaggero – are related to the business worldand range from relief for investments in Research and Development, to credits granted to banks for future losses on non-performing loans (the so-called Dta), up to all those credits created to respond sooner to the pandemic and then to the energy crisis. Then there is the chapter of deductions and deductions on personal income tax for natural persons. Again there are on the table some hypotheses of intervention. The project would be to reserve each taxpayer a plafond to be used for deductions. The hypothesis of cut bonuses And adjust pensions she seems to be the go-to teacher for the government.

