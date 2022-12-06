Government, Conte and Bonomi disappointed by the Maneuver: “No vision”

A “very fruitful” meeting from which emerged the agreement on the critical judgment regarding various aspects of the maneuver by the Meloni government. To sum up of the M5S-Confindustria meetingwhich this morning saw busy for about an hour and a half Joseph Conte And Charles Bonomi at the headquarters of 5 Star Movement in via di Campo Marzio, is the same leader of the 5s.

“We had with the president Bonomi a broad discussion on the current economic and social situation, the current situation and future prospects. Obviously, the subject of the meeting was also an exchange of assessments on the maneuver prepared by the government. Without wanting to force the evaluations of Confindustriait seems to me that we share on the lack of vision in this maneuver,” he says With you.

A maneuver in which “there is no perspective regarding the investments and therefore a recessionary prospect of the country is accepted without any attempt to prepare measures in an anti-cyclical direction, i.e. for counter the recession that lies ahead. We are very disappointed,” he underlines With you.

“We also share the gravity regarding the lack of investment particularly in the South and the need to reiterate some pillars on which we had worked such as the Special Zones to encourage investments in these territories, e Transition 4.0 which is missing not only in the South but throughout Italy”.

“Then,” he continues With you“there is the sharing of the need for a social protection system at a time like this, it doesn’t make any sense, if you don’t even envisage any investment for the South where there is a traditional lack of work, dismantling the social protection system, a seat belt for people in distress. Obviously, the direction for us is to work on active policies instead and improve their system. From this point of view it was a very fruitful meeting.”

