Maneuvering, coherence and realism without frills. The analysis

Perhaps, as the undersecretary to the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister’s shadow man, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, says, the fact that both trade unions and Confindustria have expressed themselves critically on the maneuver is a clear sign that the government has acted in a balanced manner. But jokes aside, analyzing the maneuver just arrived Budget Commission, what can certainly be underlined is the commitment made to achieve the maximum possible (always clearly based on the programs and political ideas of this majority), with the few resources available.

Because, without this certainly having to become an alibi or justification, there is certainly no doubt that the Meloni government took office in one of the worst moments in our modern history, both on a geopolitical and economic level. In the last budget, a few weeks after taking office, the Meloni government had to allocate as much as ¾ (21 billion euros out of 35) of the entire maneuver to help with high bills, real emergency last year, due to the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.

For the rest, we tried to calibrate resources on tax cuts, with a reduction of tax wedge, expansion of the flat tax to self-employed people, interventions on families with remodulation of some bonuses, and gradual cancellation of citizenship income as well as a decisive one intervention on the superbonus. In short, interventions were almost forced by the economic situation and by the need to follow what had been the program of the coalition that emerged victorious in the elections.

A mixture of coherence and realism, which brought aid to families, some first tax cuts, interventions on incomes and at the same time a demonstration of attention to public finances, which certainly had the recognition of the financial markets (the stock market gained 30% in one year and spread remained below 200 basis points for a long time). A year later, this new maneuver must take into account a geopolitical situation, perhaps even more complicated, for theopening of a new front in the Middle East, which risks causing a further worsening of the economic situation and an increase in the price of raw materials.

The government, then, as we were saying, had to deal (but unfortunately that has not been new for decades) with very limited resources available. And that’s why the prime minister and Giorgetti (with the participation of the now omnipresent Fazzolari, recently appointed head of institutional communications) have worked hard, for arrive at a text that could have, with very small changes, the approval of all the leaders of the majority, proving once again those who see a divided and quarrelsome majority. As requested by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Economy, in fact, the majority will not table amendments, and will therefore not initiate that unbearable liturgy of the assault on diligence, to obtain seats useful only to increase consensus among the constituencies of the various parliamentarians. Of course this certainly provoked some bad mood both in Forza Italia and above all in the League, but this time the national interest really seems to have prevailed over the particular one.

The need not to have amendments, a choice certainly well thought out and painful, because it debases the role of parliament, was probably taken not only to do not risk excessively distorting the structure of the financial institutionas has happened too many times in the past, but also to streamline the work and arrive at its approval as soon as possible.

The date marked with the red circle is that of November 17, when the rating agency Moody’s will express its opinion on the Italian public debt. Precisely the text of the maneuver and the speed with which an agreement was found determined a positive reaction from the financial markets international. All short positions on Italian bonds were closed, which quickly recovered ground, narrowing the spread to 190 basis points and 10-year yields narrowed further, staying well away from the dangerous threshold of 5 percentage points.

But the fact that the same oppositions attacked the maneuver on measures that are all in all not as impactful as that of theVAT increase on early childhood products (which in reality is a half-truth, because in this case the VAT cut on early childhood products is not confirmed as it is absorbed by price increases. The measure did not work and was therefore abolished, the resources committed for that measure were used to finance the family package of this maneuver which is worth a further billion euros) or on presence of a non-existent asset, as Giuseppe Conte claimed.

The only intervention on the house, as the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Giovanbattista Fazzolari explained very well, concerns, in fact, theincrease in flat rate tax on short-term rentals for those who own more than one home. The dry coupon means paying 21% regardless of income and was introduced in 2011 by Silvio Berlusconi who had applied the dry coupon to long-term rentals but had not provided them for short-term rentals. In 2017, Gentiloni also extended the flat rate tax to short-term rentals so let’s ask ourselves a question: is it right to equate the renting of a house to families and students with the renting of a house to tourists?

No compromise on the issue: because within the centre-right, thank goodness, we have the same vision, it was said that the 21% flat rate tax rate also remains for short-term rentals for the first home, but if one has one, two, three, four, then he can take advantage of the thousand channels that already exist for example bed & breakfast rooms to rent etc. or continue to do so at 26%” these are the words of Fazzolari. It is then tax wedge cut confirmed, a measure that the Prime Minister cares about very much and which she has done everything to maintain even in this very difficult situation.

Finally the pension chapter, that many discussions and controversies, often even artfully created, are creating in these days. The topic is certainly a hot one, also because the topic has always become a sort of totem for Salvini’s League, which still had to draft a compromise, which seems to be the maximum that could be granted in such a contingency. Some argue, however, that with financial interventions, millenials would only retire at 71 and that some pensions, especially for state workers, would be reduced, but we are again in the field of slightly distorted reality. The pension at 71 is actually a rule that already existed in the famous, much-maligned reform of Professor Elsa Fornero, under the Monti government, that Giorgia Meloni’s new executive instead corrected an anomaly present in the previous rule. “Let’s give an example: you’ve worked all your life, but unfortunately you’ve made few contributions, so what if your pension would be 700 euros? I won’t give it to you and you have to settle for 500 euros. That is, it was introduced with the Fornero law a mechanism that essentially takes from the poor to give to the less poor. We have taken this away with this budget law and therefore at 67, those in the contributory system will have the right to take their pension” explains Fazzolari. Finally there is some money on healthcare (approximately 3 billion) which, as said by the Emilia Romagna health councilor, Raffaele Donini, “represents a first step in the right direction”.

We will see now what will be the opinion of the rating agency, first the Standard & Poor’s 10 and then the highly anticipated Moody’s one a week later. With this it certainly cannot be said that the Minister of Economy and the Prime Minister thought more about this than about the interests of the citizens, but they certainly understood that now in this historical phase it is necessary to be realistic, in international politics (and Meloni is moving very well in this) than in that economicalwhich then, perhaps never more than now, are strictly intertwined with each other.

