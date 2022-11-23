Berlusconi felt excluded. The Spectrum of Provisional Exercise

The government Melons launched the budget lawbut in the majority there are tensions. Silvio Berlusconi he didn’t like the prime minister’s method at all: “No one has seen the text“, and now – we read in the press – promises battle in the Chamber. “President, we don’t have the drafts”. excluding. And Antonio Tajani, evidently embarrassed, doesn’t know what to say to him: there isn’t a written text. The founder of Forza Italia was kept on the sidelines of a negotiation in which, according to him, he would have had a lot to offerin terms of advice and ideas.

In the long night of the budget law – continues the press – Berlusconiclosed in the Arcore villa, try a keep in touch with the Roman palaces, but without being able to engrave or even understand what turn things will take. Thus Berlusconi saw a reopening unhealed wound towards Melons. Forza Italia, assure the leaders, it will not hinder the path of the maneuver in Parliament. Of course, the passage to the Chambers will serve to reiterate some fixed points: Berlusconi wants more resources on pensions minimal and youth recruitment. If something goes wrong, the provisional exercise would become a real risk. A nightmare scenario for Melonswhich the Brothers of Italy do not even want to consider.

