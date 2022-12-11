Silvio Berlusconi tried in every possible way, meeting the entire government team together with the group leaders of Forza Italia in the Chamber and in the Senate. But time is running out, and above all money is scarce. Thus the Knight had to pull the brakes on the two changes dearest to him, the increase in minimum pensions and the total de-contribution of new hires, and rely on the words of the occasion. «The budget law gives a quick and effective response to families and businesses most affected by high energy costs: at the same time, it is necessary to make the maximum possible effort to raise minimum pensions to one thousand euros, which remains Forza Italia’s goal for the legislature,” he said. “We are committed to the reduction of taxes and contributions for new hires, who must cost companies the same amount they receive as salary,” he added. Commitments that will spread over time, and that do not find immediate space in government measures. As Berlusconi himself explained with a short video on social media. The minimum pensions, for now, remain at 600 euros.

Berlusconi then addressed the delicate issue of autonomy: “Let’s evaluate the proposal of differentiated autonomy with prudence”, he declared, “which must in no way penalize the Regions of Southern Italy and should be linked to an institutional reform in the presidential sense”. Finally, the promise of “decisive and loyal support to the centre-right government chaired by Giorgia Meloni, of which Forza Italia is a determining part, an executive that has the strength and international authority necessary to deal with the main European dossiers and will certainly know how to up to the expectations of the Italians». More, for now, cannot be done.