Rome – Pensions news, in particular to facilitate women’s exit from work. Among the hypotheses for modifying the social security system with the Budget law is the subsidized social Ape for women with the possibility of receiving the accompanying allowance towards retirement starting from the age of 61/62 instead of the 63 currently foreseen. According to what we learn, the introduction of a further advantage in the contribution to access the measure in favor of is being evaluated women with a difficult situation: fired, with at least 74% disability, care giver or engaged in heavy work. This would be in addition to the discount already in force of one year for each child, possible up to a maximum of two years.

How to access the measurement

To access the measure you must have accrued 30 years of contributions in the case of people who have been made redundant, with a disability of at least 74% and care givers which drop to 28 for women with two children. In the case of workers engaged in demanding jobs (for at least six years in the last seven or seven years in the last 10 years of work) the years of contributions required are 36 and drop to 34 for workers with two children. The allowance paid by INPS for 12 months of the year (not 13 like the pension) is equal to the amount of the monthly pension installment calculated at the time of accessing the measure. However, the subsidy that is paid until access to the old-age pension cannot exceed 1,500 euros gross per month, non-revaluable.

The measure could be alternative to Women’s Option or be introduced in addition to this. At the moment the audience would be substantially the same (laid off workers, care givers, etc.) but in the case of Ape Donna it would not be forced to opt for the completely contributory calculation method. You would retire later (now with the woman option, having two children you can retire at 58 in addition to a one-year rolling window if employed) and you would have an allowance that can reach a maximum of 1,500 euros gross. A significantly lower number of years of contributions would be required (between 28 and 30 instead of 35) but you would not retire, you would only have a measure to accompany your retirement.

Towards the confirmation of Quota 103

And the government, in its manoeuvre, is working to ensure that there are fewer taxes on supplementary pensions, a new semester of silent consent and an information campaign for a greater diffusion of supplementary pensions that is not entrusted only to Assoprevidenza.

In the meeting between the Observatory on social security spending and the social partners CGIL, CISL and UIL they reiterated the importance of the so-called second pillar, asking for advantageous conditions for those who join the funds which will push enrollments up again. With this meeting the technical meetings conclude and the ball should pass to the Government which will have to finalize the interventions in the Budget law.

«At this point – says the confederal secretary of the CGIL Lara Ghiglione – we wonder what the obstacle is for the Government to convene the unions on social security. One might think that they are not able to respect their electoral promises starting from access to a pension with 41 years of contributions regardless of age”. At the moment, therefore, it seems that the Government simply intends to extend existing measures such as Quota 103 (retirement with at least 62 years of age and 41 years of contributions).