Important meeting between the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the majority groups of the House and Senate. They did not go into the merits of the maxi-amendments to the budget but the news is that the prime minister has set her timetable for the green light of the Budget Law for next year.

The centre-right parliamentary groups have asked to do it sooner, but, at the moment, barring unforeseen circumstances, the times set by Meloni for the approval of the Budget they are December 21st in the Senate and 29th in the House. Two days before the end of the year, thus avoiding the temporary exercise in the Cesarini area. Obviously there will be trust both in Palazzo Madama and in Montecitorio on the text which they are still refining with some open issues such as that of the SuperBonus.

Meanwhile, the fourth amendment announced by the government on the maneuver arrives. The proposed amendment remodulates the funds allocated for the Bridge over the Strait foreseeing a reduction in the burdens borne by the State by 2.3 billion (out of a total of approximately 11.6 billion by 2032). The resources saved by the State are recovered by the Development and Cohesion Fund: 718 million come from the portion of the fund intended for central administrations and 1,600 from the portion intended for the Calabria and Sicily regions

In the fourth amendment filed by the government to the maneuver in the Budget Committee of the Senate, a fund of 15 million is also foreseen to be allocated to aid for the territory of Caivano. “It is envisaged – we read in the technical report to the proposed amendment – the destination of an amount of up to 15 million euros in favor of a new industrial crisis area in the municipal area of ​​Caivano, drawing on the resources already allocated to the crisis areas non-complex industrial”.

