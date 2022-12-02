Maneuver, the report of the Court of Auditors

It comes stop from the Court of Auditors on some (critical) points present in the first economic move Meloni license plate. Among these the raising of the cash cap and the limitations associated with digital payments via pos. According to the Court, both proposals would go in the opposite direction of the Pnrrwhose goal is -among others- to break down thetax evasion.

“It should be noted that the raising of the payment ceiling and, in particular, the non-penalty of refusal to accept electronic payments of a certain amount may be inconsistent with the objective of combating tax evasion envisaged in the Pnrr”, stated the Court of Auditors during the hearing to the budget commissions of the House and Senate on the manoeuvre.

In any case, “the maneuver 2023-25 ​​confirms the positive orientations on public finance balances announced in the Nadef. The decision to keep the interventions envisaged for 2023 within limited margins with recourse to borrowing is positive, aiming, in the medium term, at reducing the budget balance to within the 3% threshold and at a more rapid decline in debt than proposed in the Def”, the document reads. “Despite the limited time available, the accounting judges highlighted, “they have prepared interventions for significant amounts without significant recourse to new revenues (except for the measure on the extra profits of companies in the energy sector) and identifying lower expenses for considerable amounts”.

Nonetheless, the coordination chairman of the Joint Sections of the Court of Auditors, Enrico Flaccadoro during the hearing on the manoeuvre, he pointed out that “they remain, however, he added, elements of uncertainty on the public finance framework modified by the manoeuvre”.

