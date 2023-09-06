“An ancient Filipino proverb says that if the blanket is short, you have to learn to curl up…“. Thus an exponent of the majority summarizes, with a joke, the ‘posture’ that the majority parties will have to assume in view of a 2024 Maneuver which, according to forecasts, will allow little room for manoeuvre, leaving the appetites of the centre-right forces. yesterday evening, however, the tenant of Palazzo Chigi chose to take her parliamentarians and ministers to dinner in a well-known Roman building before resuming work in the Chamber.

“The themes we bring to the table today? Work, businesses, families, birth rates, support for the lowest incomes. What we say from the electoral campaign”, explains the group leader of Fdi, Lucio Malan, on the eve of the meeting with the Prime Minister. A meeting that falls just as the engines of the electoral campaign for the 2024 European elections are turned on. The League has resumed riding its warhorses starting from autonomy, on which the Carroccio, to use the words of Minister Roberto Calderoli, intends to “keep going”. Forza Italia, on the other hand, is determined to bring home a cut in the tax wedge and increase in minimum pensions.

“The main themes are those of the manoeuvre, of concentrating resources for the tax wedge, for work-family conciliation, for companies that in a moment like this must be protagonists of growth”, says the leader of Noi Moderati Maurizio Lupi, adding that today’s meeting will not discuss the proposal to bring the threshold for the European elections from 4% to 3%. A solution, already rejected by Fi and Lega, which would certainly benefit small parties such as Wolves. “It’s not an issue on which to barricade”, however, affirms the political leader of Nm. “The majority will discuss this with the opposition, given that it is also and above all a useful topic for them”.

For the president of the forced deputies Paolo Barelli “the 4% provided by law for access to the European elections” is “a correct threshold and not to be changed. There is no debate on the subject at the center-right table”, cut short. Brothers of Italy, who initially had his ‘placet’ filtered, now seem more tepid: “The moment a proposal is formulated, we will express our position by comparing ourselves with our government allies. However, the threshold barrier at 3% is not our priority”, the words of the parent company FdI Malan.

Also today, at 11.30, the pre-Council of Ministers will be held at Palazzo Chigi, where in preparation for Thursday’s CDM, the Southern decree and the security decree will also be examined with “urgent measures to combat youth discomfort, educational poverty and juvenile crime”. In the order of business, in the following points, also the decrees on the adaptation of the national legislation on securitization and on the protection of animals during slaughter.

The system of the ‘security package’, expected on the desk of the next (or in any case of the next) CDM, provides for measures ranging from easier and faster repatriations of irregular migrants who have committed crimes to new rules on acts of urban crime, baby gangs, violence committed against public officials. The provision should also contain measures to combat juvenile crime, including the ‘Daspo’ for the removal of minors from certain urban areas. As far as the South is concerned, however, the draft circulated in the last few hours contains, among other things, the establishment starting from 1 January 2024 of a Single Zes which includes the territories of the regions of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sicily, Sardinia; an extraordinary redevelopment plan of 30 million euros for Caivano; interventions in favor of Lampedusa and Linosa for 45 million euros.