They arrived in the night in the Senate Budget Committee 17 amendments and 3 sub-amendments from the rapporteurs to the 2024 Budget. From 8.30, therefore, the Bureau of the commission was then suspended.

The amendments

Meanwhile, one of the rapporteurs' amendments clarifies the issue of dry coupon to 26% for short-term rentals provided for in the budget law. The provision specifies that the reduced rate of 21% applies to income deriving from short-term rental contracts relating to a real estate unit, identified by the taxpayer during the tax return.

In 2024 they will have access to fund for the purchase of the first home also large families and with an ISEE not exceeding 50 thousand euros for the group with more children, provides for another of the 17 amendments.

Priority is given, according to the law, to families with 3 children under 21 years of age and an ISEE of no more than 40 thousand euros, to those with 4 children under 21 years of age and an ISEE of up to 45 thousand euros, to those with 5 or more children under 21 years of age and an ISEE not exceeding 50 thousand euros.

Based on the amendment, for mortgage applications exceeding 80% of the price of the house presented until 31 December 2024 by large families, the fund guarantee will be released, respectively, to the maximum extent of 80% of the principal amount for households with three children, 85% for those with four children and 90% for those with five or more children. For guarantees issued to large families, an amount not less than 8.5% of the guaranteed amount of mortgages for families with 3 children and 9% for those guaranteed for families with 4 children is set aside as a risk coefficient respectively. and 10% for guaranteed mortgages for families with 5 or more children. A total reserve of a maximum amount of 100 million euros is also envisaged.

For all categories that have access to the Guarantee Fund for the purchase of their first home, from large families to young people, the guarantee remains operational even in the event of subrogation of the mortgage originally activated for the first home, in the event that the economic conditions remain substantially unchanged or are better than the original ones and in any case do not have negative impacts on the economic-financial balance of the Fund.

L'Iv Paita: “We are on the high seas, discussion will start tomorrow”

“We are at sea, the truth is this, the discussion is looming starting tomorrow and it will mean that the weekend will be entirely dedicated to this thing”, he commented the senator of Italia Viva, Raffaella Paitaleaving the bureau, which will resume around 1 p.m.

According to the Iv exponent, the majority “must declare the inadmissibility as soon as possible and, if possible, relieve local issues. Then it must give us all the time necessary to make sub-amendments” whose deadline for presentation has been moved from 8pm this evening to 3pm tomorrow “and, finally, they must give us the opportunity to identify a series of priorities in our amendments, making us work on as large a quantity as possible, because it would be unacceptable for them to tell us at this point 'do 50'.