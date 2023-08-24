From the tax wedge to mothers, the construction site is open but resources are scarce and the unknown GDP weighs more than ever between the recession in Germany and the Netherlands, the persistence of the war in Ukraine and the slowdown in China, among the exogenous variables.

Domestically, the rise in interest rates weighs heavily, there are fears about the trend in domestic consumption and the summer season could end with lower than expected results. Hence the risk of a maneuver reduced to the minimum terms, favoring priorities, as anticipated at the Rimini Meeting by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. By making the minimum possible, without flat tax and without strengthening the interventions on the pension advance and on the minimum allowance, the Budget Law would already travel around 25-30 billion.

TAX WEDGE

The government aims to renew the cut in the tax wedge strengthened for incomes up to 35,000 euros. Cost of the operation 9 billion.

IRPEF

Starting an initial reduction in personal income tax rates, going from 4 to three from January by merging the first two brackets, would cost between 3-4 billion. It is not excluded that the measure could be deferred to June or only be prepared to start in 2024.

FAMILIES

For families, the government is evaluating the hypothesis of an Ires tax reduction for companies that hire women with three children (about 1.22 million in Italy).

PENSIONS

On the pension front, given the scarce resources, the overcoming of the Fornero would be set aside to reconfirm the existing measures: quota 103, Women’s option and minimum allowance of 600 euros. Cost 1-2 billion.

HEALTHCARE

The health fund requires funding of at least 2.5 billion.

NON-DEFERABLE EXPENSES

All that series of compulsory expenses, from international missions to vacation allowances for the PA, which come under the umbrella of compulsory expenses are worth around 6 billion.

FRINGE AND AWARDS

The subsidized taxation which applies a 5% rate for productivity bonuses up to 3 thousand euros, the full tax relief of fringe benefits always up to 3 thousand euros costs 1-2 billion.

PA CONTRACTS

The renewal of public employment contracts, given that the agreements in force expired in 2021, for the start alone require between 2 and 4 billion.