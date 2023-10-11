“Climate of great collaboration and determination among the majority in view of the Budget Law”, the 2024 maneuver. “Minister Giorgetti carried out a report on the formulation of the Law which will be approved in the next Council of Ministers on Monday”. This was explained in a note by Palazzo Chigi, at the end of the majority meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

What will take place on Monday is “a serious maneuver – continues the note – which, within the framework of the sustainability of public finances, it will focus its attention on medium-low incomes and pensions, on the family and on healthcarein continuity with the work carried out by the government since the previous budget law”.

Meloni urges group leaders to be cautious

A common effort is needed for the budget law, the majority aims for “amendments of substance on key issues”. It is an appeal for “prudence”, according to what we understand, that Prime Minister Meloni would have addressed to the group leaders summoned this evening to Palazzo Chigi to take stock of the maneuver. Not only therefore the invitation not to clog up the maneuver process by limiting the amendments, but also to take into account current scenarios, including international ones.

“More than tightening the deadlines, we agreed that in a moment like this there is a need for responsibility, concreteness, seriousness and the maneuver will be focused on this and there is truly a sharing on the part of the entire majority – says the leader of Noi Moderates Maurizio Lupi at the end of the majority summit – The pillars that we have discussed in recent days remain: family, businesses, healthcare, reduction of the tax wedge”.

“We will see the rapid times, in the sense that there will naturally have to be the passage of Parliament, but from this point of view there was great sharing of the challenge we face, it is a responsible challenge and we cannot lose it”, warns Lupi.