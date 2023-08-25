They had met before the summer break – on 3rd August – and will meet again when work resumes, i.e. on Monday 4th September. The prime minister Giorgia Meloni has made an appointment with the majority group leaders – there will also be the two deputy prime ministers Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani – to make the point on the main dossiers on the table, starting with the financial manoeuvre, ‘main dish’ of the comparison. Budget law and more. The Prime Minister with the presidents of the House and Senate groups will address the main dossiers on the table, once again emphasizing the need for greater coordination between the government and Parliament, as was done before the summer holidays, but also after the blitz – which distorted the nose to many- on the tax intended to hit the extra profits of the banks, of which full paternity has been attributed.

In order for the government’s roadmap to proceed quickly, the majority must march as one man, a difficult undertaking in the face of a maneuver that looks like a short blanket –25-30 billion of ‘budget’, of which around 9 billion intended for the extension of the cut in the tax wedge– and on which also weighs the unknown factor of the ‘ restyling ‘ of the Stability Pact or the return to the old pre-Covid limits. Impossible to accept all the requests made by ministries and parties. The dish weeps and repercussions are feared, especially in a climate destined to heat up with the European elections looming. The premier will have to work hard, in close contact with the Mef led by Giancarlo Giorgetti. At the end of September, the first halfway point, with the green light for the Economics and Finance Document where the items of the budget law will be put in black and white.

Already next week, when the Council of Ministers meets again at Palazzo Chigi, efforts will be made to find a balance on the ‘requests’ which will find room for maneuver, extinguishing the discontent over requests destined to remain unanswered. Not an easy undertaking, especially with an opposition already on a war footing. On economic dossiers and beyond.

Among the other very hot topics – which could find space in the majority meeting scheduled for early September – the migrant emergency, the Pnrr, and the chapter on reforms, from that of justice to constitutional reforms, with a careful eye on autonomy, battle dear to the League but disliked by various fringes of the majority. Including Fdi, which however – with respect to the executive line – is not allowed ‘smudges’ or hesitations.

Also for this reason, the premier would have entrusted the very loyal undersecretary to the prime minister, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, with the task of ‘oiling’ communication between Palazzo Chigi and via della Scrofa. Marching as one man, precisely.