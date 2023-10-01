“We are facing a dramatic situation”. Maurizio Landini said this on ‘In wave’, on La7, speaking about the Nadef and the 2024 budget. “The choices that need to be made are not made, a serious tax reform, there is no fight against tax evasion; take the money to make investments. This choice is not made. The government cuts the Pnnr, 16 billion have been channeled into strategic sectors, from land care to energy policies, I think these are sensational mistakes that risk being paid for”, he said Landini.

“All this does not allow us to address the real situation of people who do not make it to the end of the month. When there are 120 thousand Italians who go abroad every year because they are exploited here, and do not return here, it means that we need invest. Our problem is to create development and employment, grow and make investments. In this area we are in a dramatic situation”, added the secretary of the CGIL.

“This government has a majority in Parliament, experience should teach us that if a crisis arises and Parliament is not able to resolve it, the most useful thing is for the citizens with their vote to decide what to do. I think that’s one thing democratic,” he added.