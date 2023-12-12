There Maneuver 2024 goes to extra time. At first, thanks to the 'armour' of the budget law which could not be amended, the objective set was to close the issue by Christmas, but it will certainly be bypassed on 25 December. At present, center-right parliamentary sources report, given that the deadline for presenting the budget is set for the 31st, confidence should arrive if not in the Cesarini area, almost: according to the most optimistic, on the 29th, for the most pessimistic, the day after.

The extension of time is confirmed in this afternoon's meeting (before the communications on the European Council) between Giorgia Meloni and the group leaders of the Chamber of Fdi, Fi and Lega to take stock of the situation regarding the maneuver process. The amendments will be tabled later this evening.

As for the super bonus, sponsored by Forza Italia, there seems to be no room for action. They say that nothing will be done not so much due to lack of political will but much more concretely because there would be no funds. Faced with the group leaders' request to guarantee constant coordination between the government and Parliament both on the budget law and on other current political issues, Meloni, they say, invited the group leaders to work as a team and move forward. 'Let's meet', in essence, was the prime minister's response.

Estimated costs for the Strait Bridge confirmed

Meanwhile, the government confirms the expected costs for the Bridge over the Strait, but the expenses borne by the State are lightened by finding resources through the Development and Cohesion fund for the regions. In fact, according to the provisions of the fourth and final amendment to the budget presented by the government and stamped by the State General Accounting Office, “pending the identification of sources of financing capable of reducing the burden on the State budget, the overall expenditure is authorized of 9,312 million euros, at the rate of 607 million euros for the year 2024, 885 million euros for the year 2025, 1,150 million euros for the year 2026, 440 million euros for the year 2027, 1,380 million euros for the year 2028, 1,700 million euros for the year 2029, 1,430 million euros for the year 2030, 1,460 million euros for the year 2031 and 260 million euros for the year 2032”.

The missing part compared to the 11.63 billion euros foreseen in the bill is found through the authorization “of the expenditure of 718 million euros, at a rate of 70 million euros for the year 2024, 50 for the year 2025 , 50 for the year 2026, 400 million euros for the year 2027 and 148 million euros for the year 2028, through a corresponding reduction in the Development and Cohesion Fund, programming period 2021-2027, and attributed to the share pertaining to central administrations” and the other 1.6 billion “at a rate of 103 million euros for the year 2024, 100 million for the year 2025, 100 million for the year 2026, 940 million euros for the year 2027 and 357 million euros for the year 2028 for the year 2029, through a corresponding reduction in resources of the Development and Cohesion Fund, programming period 2021-2027 and attributed to the resources indicated for the Sicily and Calabria Regions by the resolution Cipess”.