The first point, cited by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, commenting on the approval of the 2024 budget, is the increase in the resources of the National Health Fund: “11.2 billion more” in three years. Resources distributed as follows: in 2024, 3 billion more which are added to the 2.3 already allocated with the 2023 budget law (5.3 billion in total); in 2025, 4 billion more in addition to the 2.6 already allocated; in 2026, 4.2 billion more in addition to the 2.6 billion already allocated. The measures envisaged for healthcare range from cutting waiting lists to updating LEAs. Here are the main ones.

Contract renewal for healthcare personnel

2.4 billion are expected for the contractual renewal of National Health Service personnel.

Pensions

The measure is contained in Title V Work, family, equal opportunities and social policies – Chapter I Work and social policies. Doctors' old-age pensions are safeguarded while for early pensions the reduction will be reduced for each month of postponement of retirement until total cancellation if one remains at work for 36 months. Furthermore, also in order to avoid penalties, for medical and healthcare managers and nurses of the NHS there is the possibility of submitting an application for authorization for retention in service even beyond the limit of the 40th year of actual service and in any case no later than the 70th year of age.

Reduction of waiting lists

In reference to this chapter, consideration was given to increasing the hourly rate for the additional services of doctors and nurses: 100 euros for doctors; 60 euros for nurses (double compared to the current 30). Total expenditure of 280 million euros. Then there is the refinancing of operational plans for the reduction of waiting lists: the Regions can use a quota not exceeding 0.4% of the level of indistinct financing of the standard national healthcare requirement to which the State contributes for the year 2024 (value 520 million). And also the updating of the spending limit for the purchase of healthcare services from accredited private individuals for specialist outpatient care and hospital care: the spending limit is increased by 1% for 2024, by 3% in 2025 and 4% starting from 2026, without prejudice to respect for the economic and financial balance of the regional health service.

Strengthening of territorial assistance

On this front we are taking action on personal recruitment, putting in place 250 million euros for the year 2025 and 350 million euros starting from the year 2026 for the strengthening of territorial assistance, with reference to the greater costs for personnel spending to be recruited, employed and contracted. Starting from 2024, the restricted fund for palliative care will then increase by 10 million per year to achieve the objectives of law 38/2010 on palliative care and pain therapy.

Lea update

Chapter which provides 50 million euros for 2024 and 200 million euros starting from 2025.

Medicines

Pharmacies affiliated with the NHS are allowed to dispense medicines which until now were only available in hospital pharmacies. It is a measure which aims to encourage the widespread distribution of the drug for the benefit of the community and to increase the levels of local assistance ensuring homogeneous pharmaceutical assistance throughout the national territory. The new remuneration model is then implemented in favor of pharmacies for the proximity dispensing of the drug, under the NHS regime, for the benefit of citizens.

Alzheimer's and Dementia Fund

The Alzheimer's and Dementia Fund is increased by 4.9 million for 2024 and by 15 million for each of the years 2025 and 2026.

Fund for Next-Generation Sequencing tests for the diagnosis of rare diseases

A Fund for Next-Generation Sequencing tests is established at the Ministry of Health with an allocation of 1 million euros for 2024 for the strengthening of genomic profiling tests as first-choice investigations or in-depth diagnostics in rare diseases for which they are recognized evidence and appropriateness, or in suspected cases of unidentified rare disease. Pending the updating of the LEAs, to allow the strengthening and access to Next-Generation Sequencing tests for genomic profiling of tumors for which prescription drugs with significant levels of evidence and appropriateness are available, the Fund established with the 2022 budget is being refinanced with 1 million euros for the year 2024.

Cross-border workers and contribution to the national health service

A form of healthcare cost sharing is introduced for Italian residents who work and reside in Switzerland and who use the National Health Service; of some categories of cross-border workers operating in Switzerland; of dependent family members of the two types of subjects. The law also adjusts the amounts owed by certain categories of resident foreigners, foreigners staying with a residence permit for study purposes and au pairs – for whom compulsory registration with the NHS is not foreseen – who decide to make use of the right to register to the NHS instead of taking out an insurance policy.

INAIL investments in healthcare construction

A specific simplified procedure is envisaged to allow Inail's real estate investments intended for the modernization of healthcare facilities and the expansion of the territorial healthcare network.

A contribution of 1 million euros is expected, starting from 2024, in favor of the National Institute for the promotion of the health of migrant populations and for the fight against diseases of poverty (INMP), from the National Health Fund , to strengthen prevention and health and social care activities in favor of individuals who find themselves in conditions of social and economic vulnerability.