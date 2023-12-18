They concern pensions, including those of doctors, local authorities, infrastructure funding and security
The Senate Budget Committee approved the four amendments to the budget presented by the government which concern pensions, including those of doctors, local authorities, funding for infrastructure including that for the Bridge over the Strait of Messina and security, which includes the social security treatment of armed forces, police forces and firefighters.
