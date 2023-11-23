Tomorrow’s call by the CGIL, CISL and UIL government on the 2024 maneuver catches CGIL leader Maurizio Landini off guard during a speech at the Domani festival. What leaves Landini perplexed above all is the simultaneity of the call with the general strike that will take place tomorrow in the Northern Regions against the budget law.

“I physically can’t be there, we’ll see what we can do, we’ve always been there but we need a bit of respect and a bit of etiquette not towards unions but towards workers who have chosen to join union choices”, he comments immediately without however giving up a aimed at the government after the red arrow ‘l’affaire’ and the extraordinary stop at Ciampino made to let off the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida. “I don’t have the gift of ubiquity. Tonight I’m leaving by plane for Turin and tomorrow afternoon I have a train to return to Rome and I can’t stop trains or planes because I respect the rules”, he continues.

As for the timing of the call with the new strikes underway tomorrow in the North, Landini is ironic again: “I imagine that there will be another meeting next Monday, November 27th in conjunction with the strikes in Sardinia and yet another on December 1st together with the mobilizations of the South. If in order to have meetings it is necessary to call general strikes, you just need to know, you just need to be informed.”

Then, the leader of the CGIL reiterates the concept to Sky Tg24: “The gift of ubiquity is not yet possible. Tomorrow it is impossible for us to be present, there is a general strike proclaimed by the Northern regions and 40 demonstrations underway. If the government could change the time or even the date, we would be there, even on Saturdays and even in the evenings. But I notice something new: the government has moved from precept to summons even if we don’t know the merit on which we are summoned.”