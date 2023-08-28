“The resources available” for the 2024 Maneuver “must be used with the utmost care”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this at the opening of the Council of Ministers. “So far we have achieved very important results, superior to those of Germany and France, the markets have rewarded our choices: the spread is low, the data on employment are excellent, the GDP in the first half surprised all analysts, the “tax revenue trend is positive. But we must keep our feet firmly planted on the ground”, the words of the premier

Read also

“All observers – he remarked – tell us that the economic situation is becoming more difficult, starting with the slowdown of the German economy which has repercussions throughout Europe and on our industrial fabric. Therefore the available resources must be used with the utmost care “.

The budget law is “the first appointment we have before us”, “the most political of the laws that a government can make. It is the main law on which everything else is based and on which to plan our agenda. The next budget law will have to be serious, as it was last year, to support growth, help the weakest groups, give impetus to those who produce and put money in the pockets of families and businesses”.

“Last year, as you know – he recalled -, we experienced an exceptional moment: the government took office on 25 October and we had to write the budget law in a very short time, and based on the emergencies we had to face, first among all the energy one, which absorbed two thirds of the maneuver. A choice that made it possible to secure families and businesses, our productive fabric”. “This hasn’t stopped us from launching some important signals and charting a direction: I’m thinking of the cut in the tax wedge or the resources we’ve chosen to allocate to the family, starting with the increase in the single allowance. Measures that have charted a direction Direction that we must now consolidate and strengthen”, he added.

“The first deadline we have ahead of us is September 27 – he underlined -. By that date we will have to present the Nadef, the Note updating the Economic and Financial Document, the reference document for the macroeconomic scenario to the Houses, which we will need to direct our work. It is an important document that will describe how we want to direct our action”.

SUPERBONUS

On the 2024 Maneuver “the MEF is at work but we will decide together on what to focus the interventions on, with rigor and attention to the balance of the state budget. We certainly cannot afford waste, we are paying heavily for the 110% Superbonus disaster and I invite the Minister of Economy Giorgetti to illustrate the numbers of this accounting tragedy that weighs on the shoulders of all Italians. ‘Revenues tell us there are more than 12 billion irregularities,’ he added.

“So much for those who accuse the center-right of being a ‘friend’ of tax evaders and scammers – he added -. Thanks to badly written rules, it allowed itself the biggest scam against the state. We must take care of those who, due to these regulations, now risk finding themselves on the street”.