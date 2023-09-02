The measures for workers and for large families, the privatization hypothesis, the pension package and the launch of the tax reform by merging the first two income tax brackets. The puzzle of the 2024 maneuver has not yet found the square between the many ambitions of the majority, the realism of the government, the scarce resources available and the unknown of the GDP.

Additional elements to compose the picture will arrive in the coming days in view of the drafting of the Def by 27 September, with the grid of estimates within which to build the Budget that the government will have to approve by mid-October. From there the process in Parliament will then begin to be concluded by 31 December. A majority meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni should be held on Monday, while the ministries will communicate their spending review by 10 September, necessary to strengthen the meager coverage currently on the table.

UNKNOWN GDP

The unknown factor of growth weighs on a balance difficult to compose between revenues and expenditures of the budget, which is affected by exogenous variables (the technical recession in Germany and the Netherlands and the effects of the war in Ukraine) and endogenous ones due to the uncertainty on the Pnrr, prospects for consumption and exports. The estimate of GDP at 1% last April (1.5% in 2024) could be revised downwards in light of the slowdown of 0.4% in the second quarter detected by Istat. In the event of zero change in the third and fourth quarters, the 2023 GDP would be reduced by two decimals, stopping at +0.7%.

MEASURES

Among the priorities, the government aims to confirm the cut in the tax wedge for medium-low incomes strengthened by up to 100 euros per month more in payroll with the decree of May 1 (cost 9 billion). Also on the agenda is the extension of the incentives for the hiring of women and the under 36s and the preferential taxation of 5% of productivity bonuses. Work is also being done on the possible tax reduction of thirteenth month payments and on the extension of the tax-free threshold for fringe benefits for workers without children. The whole package would cost up to 13 billion. A first step of the tax reform with the cut of personal income tax rates from four to three would cost 3-4 billion.

On the pension front, for the reconfirmation of quota 103, the women’s option and the minimum allowance of 600 euros, around 2 billion would be needed. The refinancing of the health fund requires at least 2 billion. For non-deferable expenses (international missions, holiday allowances for the PA, etc.) around 6 billion are needed. The renewal of public employment contracts that expired in 2021 for the start-up alone requires around 3 billion. To quantify the birth package to facilitate the work of mothers with three children or more. At the moment, therefore, the total bill for the maneuver reaches 30 billion, precisely excluding the measures for families.

COVERS

The covers at the moment are represented by the 4 billion of the treasury in April, the target of 1.5 billion in spending cuts and the tax on extra profits (3.5 billion but it is a one-off payment). In all 9 billion. Other resources would come from the fight against tax evasion (2.8 billion by 2025 said the director of the Revenue Agency Ernesto Maria Ruffini). Therefore, today more than 20 billion would be missing, hence the hypothesis of resorting to the deficit lever but only for a few decimal places and in agreement with the European Commission. In full reform of the Stability Pact, Italy has no interest in entering into a collision course with Brussels.

PRIVATIZATIONS

Other income for the state could be represented by some divestments of part of the shares in public subsidiaries. The idea would be to proceed – with the consent of the entire government – with mini-transfers with no significant impact on corporate governance. Treasury equity investments include 64.2% in Mps; 29.2% of Poste; 53.28% of Enav, 23.59% of Enel; 4.34% of Eni; 30.2% of Leonardo, but also Fs and Ita. However, the revenues arriving from possible privatizations, being a one-off, will not be able to finance the measures of the maneuver but will go towards reducing the public debt.