The maneuver’s arrival in the Senate has been postponed to Monday 18 December. This was decided today, December 6, by the group leaders’ meeting. The discussion was initially scheduled for December 12-15.

A date, that of December 18th, on which however the President of the Senate Ignazio The Russian has some reservations. “I hope, I imagine, not too optimistically, that we will start the session in the Chamber on Monday 18th December – he states – as we had already hypothesized last week. Then we’ll see, it also depends on everyone’s responsibility, starting from government offices and moving on to ours.” La Russa then underlines that “there is this trend which is not new. Governments change, but certain practices are always slow“.

Regarding the continuation of the budget law process in the Chamber, President La Russa specifies that “apart from Christmas Day, all other days are not prohibited”. “I also think before, but the other days are not forbidden, it has always been done”, he reiterates.

Government amendments

“A slight shift”, explained the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, because “the government shared the hypothesis of need to table some amendments on some very important issues.”

Among these, explains Ciriani: “The revision of the calculation criteria of healthcare personnel pensions” which is a “long-awaited rule. Then there is the coverage oftrade union agreement with the armed forces and police“.

In addition, “the government will allocate a additional fund for special regions who were penalized with the renewal of Irpef withholdings. Then there will be a fund for ordinary ones to address the issue of energy cost increases. Therefore an intervention on investments, with a redetermination of the costs of Bridge over the Straitand then on the subject of roads and motorways”, concluded Ciriani.

Confirming the four amendments “one on the security package, one on social security, also in reference to the health sector, one on local authorities, and finally one on the topic of investments, regarding the Strait Bridge and infrastructure”, is also the group leader of Forza Italia in the Senate Maurizio Gasparri.

“I have no idea what the speakers will do, but the government will table its amendments in the next few hours, tomorrow or the day after – says Gasparri – so that the Budget Commission can have the discussion having the proposals that the opposition had also requested, on topics that were in the public domain”.

The opposition’s grievances

“For the third time the majority, which should have been cohesive, moves the budget law. It should arrive on Monday 18th evening, but I’m willing to bet that it will go in the following days“. Says Francesco Boccia, group leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate, at the end of the group leaders’ meeting.

“The very serious thing – he continues – is that they are divided on everything, have announced amendments to the budget law that concern only healthcare workers and this worries us because they are not the requests made by the doctors in yesterday’s successful strike and they do not affect all the other workers. Their interventions will continue to penalize teachers and all other public employees”, indicated Boccia who reiterates: “We are very worried, because it is clear that although the majority has not presented amendments to the budget law, the government corrects the budget law itself. We are truly speechless. We are here, we will try to send them below on the relevant topics, starting with social security because we are very worried. First they made cuts to pensions, now they are trying to fix some of them but the number of doctors, nurses and teachers who are asking to retire early are increasing”, concludes Boccia.

Pd senator Daniele Manca, member of the Budget Commission at Palazzo Madama, speaks to Adnkronos about “total chaos” from which emerges “a confused majority without a long-term project for the country, generating uncertainty”.

“There is still no opinion on the text of the Advances Decree – notes the dem senator – and the government and rapporteurs’ amendments have not yet been presented on the measure after the government prevented the majority from presenting its modification proposals: It’s total chaos.” Corrective measures announced by the executive are necessary to find a solution to the disputed cut in pensions of some categories of public employees and doctors. “To adjust the pension pillar, first sold to the rating agencies and now to be modified, the balances must be changed and then the accounting stamp will be needed, it will take time and we are stuck here in the commission waiting for these amendments to be filed “, attacks Manca.

All this “is the result of a confused maneuver, without a plan for growth and without an industrial policy”, underlines Manca, pointing the finger at a bill which, among other critical issues, “increases precariousness, penalizes women, dismantles Ace for businesses, does not intervene on the cost of money, attacks healthcare, does nothing for the environmental transition and for schools and training”. “We have another idea of ​​a country and society but here the corrections that the government has undertaken to make are missing and – concludes the Democratic Party senator – after more than a month of propaganda the king is almost naked”